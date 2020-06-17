The 6 best smart gardening gadgets

Few of us would have thought that we would spend 2020 locked inside our apartments and houses. Some of us are working remotely as the economy gradually reopens. The good news? If you live in an area where a garden can start, it is now easier than ever to monitor the soil, prepare to plant seeds with electronic tools, and even order seeds from an online store.

These are the six best "smart" gardening gadgets Fox News has compiled:

1. Ego Power + cultivator attachment

Start with the basics: a cultivator to prepare the soil for planting. This rudder accessory works with the Ego Power + Multi-Head system. It has 9.5-inch teeth and is battery operated, so you don't need gas or power cables. There are also accessories for a grass cutter and trimmer.

2. Orbit B-Hyve XR Sprinkler Timer

The smartest device we've found for smart gardens? This Orbit sprinkler timer connects to your Wi-Fi signal – the app lets you automate your irrigation cycles. The device adjusts to weather conditions and does not work if it rains. (Please expect some shipping delays due to COVID-19).

3. 4 in 1 soil tester

Checking the soil helps you know when to plant (based on soil temperature), what to plant in the garden, and how much watering you may need. This electronic sensor has an 8-inch probe and displays all ground data on a bright, readable screen.

6 GADGETS FOR A SMARTER HOUSE

4. Stihl HSA 25 cordless garden shears

Another smart product for a super smart garden, these battery powered shears can help you cut pesky weeds. The device works for approximately 120 minutes per charge. There is also an accessory to deal with larger bushes in your garden.

5. Seed sheet

One of the cool things about this product is that you can design your own design. It is a thin layer of protective material with the seed pods already embedded. At Seedsheet.com, you can choose the seeds you want and decide which plants will grow next to each other.

6. Rise Gardens Indoor Garden

If you don't have enough space to plant a garden on your patio, this indoor garden system is the perfect alternative. An app allows you to automate irrigation, lighting (using LED lights), and nutrients. You can grow lettuce, kale, tomatoes, and more.