The 71-year-old former Austrian colonel was convicted of spying on Russia for decades.

A retired colonel from the Austrian army was convicted of spying on Russia's military GRU intelligence for decades.

The 71-year-old defendant, who has not been named and whose trial in Salzburg was held behind closed doors due to national security, was sentenced to just three years in prison on Tuesday, but was released for serving half the time. .

He was convicted of charges including "betraying state secrets", working or assisting an "alien intelligence organization to the detriment of Austria" and "premeditating the disclosure of a military secret". He had faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He denied disclosing secret information, but admitted to explaining the open source material "as a foreign correspondent," his lawyer said at the start of his trial in March, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors accused the colonel of first contacting the GRU in 1987 during a foreign assignment, and said they paid him hundreds of thousands of euros over time.

Austrian investigators believe that the colonel was recruited by Igor Zaitsev, a high-ranking military intelligence officer. Moscow has denied involvement in the espionage, according to The Guardian.

Austria is one of the few European countries that has had close diplomatic relations with Moscow in recent years.

Vienna, home to multiple international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, was famous for being a hot spot for international espionage due to its proximity to the Iron Curtain during the Cold War.