The 8 Best Episodes (& 7 Worst)

Avatar, the last airbender He is responsible for changing the way stories are told on children's television. It was one of the few serialized shows intended for the demographic age of 7-10 years and helped usher in an era of Western Anime.

No episode of Avatar it is irredeemable or not enjoyable, but rather a kind of meaningless filler. That makes sense, since each season has around 26 episodes, it's a necessary evil. And even then, filler episodes help develop the characters or end up dropping crucial plot points.

Here are the best and worst episodes of Avatar, the last airbender.

Updated June 2, 2020 By Amanda Bruce: After being off the air for years, Avatar: The Last Airbender is back and gaining more viewers than ever. Since making it available to stream on Netflix, it has consistently been on Netflix's Top 10 Most Viewed Properties. Exploring some more of his best and worst episodes is in order.

fifteen BEST – "Zuko Alone"

The series does an excellent job of making sure that Zuko, portrayed as an antagonist to Aang at first, is seen as the protagonist by the audience long before the character actually redeems himself. This episode helps with that.

In it, Zuko decides that he needs to find his own way in the world without depending on his uncle Iroh. When he does, he ends up in a small town in the Earth Kingdom defending a family from intimidating soldiers. When city residents discover that it is the nation of fire, they take it out of the city. The episode plays like a vintage spaghetti western, and does a lot for the public to identify with Zuko.

14 WORST – "The swamp"

"The Swamp" is not a horrible television episode by any stretch of the imagination. In the grand scheme of Avatar However, the myth is very low because it never comes into play again.

When Aang, Sokka, and Katara are drawn to a mysterious swamp, they each have strange visions and encounter "Swamp Benders", who control the water inside the swamp plants. That skill would be useful for Katara to learn, but she doesn't even try to use the water inside the plants for an entire season. As a result, much of what happens in the episode feels like little more than filler.

13 BEST – "The Avatar and the Fire Lord"

Flashbacks can sometimes bog down a series' story, but this episode from the third season of Avatar It exercises its use of flashbacks perfectly. While Aang has a glimpse of the previous Avatar, Roku, Zuko learns of his own family's connection to Roku.

The public not only sees Roku and Sozin as friends before taking on their respective roles, but can also see how those roles change them. Aang sees how power can corrupt a friendship, while Zuko learns that Sozin is not his only great-grandfather: Roku is his mother's grandfather. Fill in the backstory with information the audience might not need, but that certainly makes them appreciate the story more.

12 WORST – "The Scroll of Water Control"

The only reason this episode doesn't sit well with many fans is because it's more about teaching Katara a lesson than it is about advancing the story. Katara's desire to learn more water control techniques, and her jealousy of Aang's ability, makes her act.

Katara steals a water control scroll for a ship full of pirates. While Katara generally has a high moral standard in the series, she's not above a bit of theft when the group needs something, like clothing or food. What's more out of place is his utter anger at Aang, who quickly learns the techniques he teaches him when he passes the rest of the series so proud that he tries so hard to be a better fighter.

eleven BEST – "The crossroads of destiny"

The end of the second season of the series brought all the main characters together for the first time as they fought for the fate of the Earth Kingdom. It is an episode full of action, fights and surprisingly emotional moments.

Just when it seems that Zuko is on the side of the heroes, he decides to ally himself with Azula and try to regain his honor in the eyes of his father once again. Katara shows how far she has come as a bender, as she can fight Azula for much longer than before. Of course, Aang being mortally wounded in the closing moments of the episode also leaves fans anxiously waiting for the third season to begin.

10 WORST – "Nightmares and reveries"

Did anyone else think this entire episode was a massive hallucination?

Unable to sleep with Black Sun Day on the horizon, Aang has some very interesting nightmares. Like any dream, they don't always make sense. Sure, fear of Fire Lord Ozai is real, but would he really use a math test against Aang?

It is definitely a fun episode, meant to be calm before the storm, but sometimes the humor is not quite correct. Overall, you take too much advantage of pointless randomness. However, "Babe, you are my girl forever," he is a guardian.

9 9 BEST – "The Ember Island Players"

Without a doubt, this is the best clip episode ever created. Most shows do a filler like this to recap events and save on the budget. But Avatar It is not the majority of the shows. Using information gathered from various sources (including a surprisingly knowledgeable cabbage merchant), Ember Island players put together a play recounting the adventures of our heroes up to that point.

Jokes add humor a few notches. Yes, Jet's fate was not really clear. Season One Katara preached too much about hope. "The Great Divide" was the most useless episode in history. It's fun to watch the crew make fun of the criticism and then produce such a fun episode.

8 WORST – "The Fortune Teller"

By falling into the vein of somewhat useless episodes, "The Fortuneteller" doesn't exactly give us any new information about the world of Avatar. Poor Sokka tries to fight the learned helplessness of an entire city and nobody thanks him for his effort. It is a little painful to see him, honestly. All he has is a headache and some unfair teasing for literally helping to save an entire village.

It also gives us the unique character Meng, who literally exists to fall in love with Aang. Seriously, she never appears again. Has no sense.

7 7 BEST – "The Southern Raiders"

It only took us three seasons to figure out what happened to Katara and Sokka's mother. But wow, it was worth the wait. Every story hit on Avatar feels deliberate and thoughtful, so it makes sense that they've waited so long for Zuko to join Katara's journey.

Everything accumulates until that final confrontation between Katara and her mother's murderer. And in the end, she decides not to demand his revenge. But even though she doesn't forgive Yon Rha, she does forgive Zuko. Friendship!

6 6 WORST – "The Fugitive"

While it's a decent character bonding episode, "The Runaway" doesn't have the same sparkle as others in Season 3. And it somehow reaffirms the same conflict between Toph and Katara that were already resolved during their season two adventures. .

But it ends with a touching moment between the two, along with Toph's understanding that she doesn't really hate her parents. That's enough for Toph to ask Katara for help writing a letter to her family. Too bad no one told Sokka first. Sorry Hawky.

5 5 BEST – "City of walls and secrets"

Great props for the crew to weave into a complex but understandable subplot of total government corruption. Oh, and did they manage to slip into the income disparity that ends up segregating most cities? Holy subversion, Batman!

This episode was also nominated for an Emmy, with good reason. Ba Sing's setup It fully established the conflicts and goals they would face for the rest of the season. Despite being in the territory of the Earth Kingdom, the Gaang is not safe. And of course this episode gave us the iconic line: "There is no war in Ba Sing Se."

4 4 WORST – "Avatar Day"

In addition to the number of villages that our heroes could easily have overlooked is Chin Village. Named after a ruthless conqueror, the people of the village have villained the Avatar for over 370 years. Start a full test and honestly Team Avatar has much better things to do than Law in a small town But Aang's sense of honor keeps him there.

At least we can see Avatar Kyoshi and learn how Kyoshi Island arose. Honestly, the most unrealistic thing is that the 370-year-old footprint is still on the cliff. Sure, it's a world full of spirits and elemental flexes, but that footprint is going too far.

3 BEST – "The Siege of the North, Part 2"

The end of the first season of Avatar did not disappoint. Equipped with an invasion of the Fire Nation and a trip to the Spirit World, it accumulated more of the history of the universe and gave us absolutely stunning images. Some amazing scenes include Aang meditating at the Spirit Pool, the blue light from Aang's giant fish monster engulfing the city, and Princess Yue's sacrifice.

Wow. Just wow.

2 WORST – "The Great Gap"

It's actually the most useless episode of Avatar Once created GAang is forced to help refugees cross the Great Division, which can only be done on foot with the help of an Earthbender. The two groups attempting to cross have apparently disagreed with each other since the beginning of time. Aang finally lies to both groups to establish some peace between them.

While he doesn't have a bad story or message, the whole situation is completely avoidable and Aang's solution is a little out of place for him. But hey, even the Avatar has its limits. The crew feels the same way about this episode, sliding a line on "The Ember Island Players" with Sokka suggesting they fly over the canyon. With its flying bison. Good logic

one BEST – "Sozin's Comet: Avatar Aang"

A great ending to a great show. Just when we thought that the show could no longer surprise us, it manages to have one more trick up its sleeve. We get the final act of some great / beautiful fight scenes (Zuko and Azula's agni kai is a beautiful piece of animation), Suki is amazing and Katara expertly defeating Azula. And then we get … spiritual?

Believe it or not, the show was driven in this direction from about the middle of season 2. It was kind of an omen the more we learned about the Avatar State, but the inclusion of the Lion Turtle and focus on the chakras made the disclosure was credible. Overall, it's a well-done ending. We can't even get mad at the search for Zuko's mother, they continued in the comics. Closing!

