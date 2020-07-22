The 8 best moments of the host of & # 39; Jeopardy & # 39 ;, dating

Iconic TV character and game show host Alex Trebek concludes his eighth decade on Wednesday.

Known for his wit and pranking ability, Trebek began his host career in Canada in the 1960s before moving to American shows like "High Rollers" and "Double Dare" in the 1970s.

But the Canadian became America's favorite presenter when he began questioning contestants on "Danger!" in 1984, and we have been wounded ever since.

Despite recent health complications while battling pancreatic cancer, Trebek is hired as "Danger!" presenter until 2022. His new memo, released Tuesday, details his memorable career on the infamous game show and reflects on his on-screen and off-screen life with his wife Jean Currivan Trebek, 56, and their two children.

To celebrate another year of being blessed with his humor and testing skills, these are some of Trebek's best moments and why he is everyone's favorite personality on game shows.

He rapped an entire category

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WmMqi5PTt0 [/ embed]

Trebek surprised viewers everywhere when he recited rap lyrics from infamous songs featured in the "It's a rap" category in 2014. And to his surprise, his contestants answered all questions correctly. Of Notorious B.I.G. For Grandmaster Flash, Trebek demonstrated that he can burst a live rhyme.

He showed up without pants to work

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zWagEnd9Xs [/ embed]

There is no one who can laugh at himself like Trebek, especially on live television. Despite the fact that his contestants did not join in the fun, the admirable host broke the competitive tension with a joke about himself.

He embarrassed a contestant out of enthusiasm, but incorrectly, by replying "Hoe"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJO7hcinS-U [/ embed]

"Whoa, they teach you that at school in Utah, huh?" Trebek said, mocking a long time "Danger!" ace Ken Jennings, who wrongly answered a question when the correct term was rake. While Trebek might consider himself an expert with hints, this time he was not in favor of the contestant.

He used a megaphone to really understand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V148Lh_8fU [/ embed]

Trebek's voice is remarkable and iconic, and even more so when amplified. In one episode, he used a bullhorn as a prank and an important clue to the "Bull" category, making contestants and the audience laugh in surprise.

He proved he was the biggest soccer fan in the room.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h33u2eeVqXo [/ embed]

For the "Talkin Football" category, Trebek proved he was the only one who could. The contestant being questioned was unable to answer a single question correctly, and Trebek was surprised and a little disappointed, but all jokingly. He joked with the contestant: "Let's see the $ 1,000 track, just for fun."

Self-tuned

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Te4E1cx2J44 [/ embed]

Trebek disguised his characteristic voice for the sake of "Danger!" in a category titled "Alex Meets Auto-Tune". With the help of technology, he performed several familiar songs with different lyrics, to get contestants out of their game and challenge them to guess the tune correctly.

Could have been a stage actor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4Iju09ZKOo [/ embed]

The show's host demonstrated his theatrical skills in one episode when he read a Shakespeare category with dramatic flair and impressive voice inflection. Perhaps in another life, he could have pursued a career in theater or acting, but thankfully avid "Danger!" viewers can still enjoy their interpretive reading on air.

He proved that he really is America's favorite

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz0fB0AJUWs [/ embed]

After announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier last year, there was a great deal of support and condolence on the Internet. But perhaps the greatest gesture of love was from a contestant. Clearly a fan of Trebek, he wrote "We love you Alex" as his final answer on the show. While the response left the contestant with only $ 5, the sacrifice was effective: Trebek choked on the kind message.