The 8 Harry Potter movies are now streaming on HBO Max

Harry Potter fans who don't own physical copies of the movies may have a reason to sign up for another streaming service. HBO Max, WarnerMedia's big move in the direct-to-consumer market, launched today in the US. USA And it brings with it a ton of content from the Warner Bros library. Although not expected to be part of the lineup at launch, the original eight Harrry Potter Movies are available to stream to subscribers.

The Philosopher's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The order of the Phoenix, The half-blood prince and The relics of death Parts 1 and 2 air on HBO Max. Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald It is also available. This is important for the newly launched service, as Wizarding World tickets are not broadcast on any other major services at this time. The only option for fans is to rent or buy them through a digital market. The original eight films grossed $ 7.7 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful franchises in history.

HBO Max aims to take on Netflix in the streaming game. This is something that virtually all studios and media companies are doing right now, with Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Apple TV +, Disney +, and Hulu (which is also owned by Disney) now set to launch the Peacock from the NBC brand. later this year. Speaking of NBC, Warner Bros. has previously entered into an agreement with NBCUniversal for the Harry Potter movies to stream on their networks. The deal was signed in 2016 and went into effect in 2018. Because of this, it was largely expected that the series would be absent from HBO Max at launch. Apparently, WarnerMedia made a deal to amend that.

HBO is one of the strongest brands in the WarnerMedia library, so they decided to rate the service as such. However, it opens the door to possible confusion. HBO Go and HBO Now are out now. HBO Go is the streaming option available to subscribers to cable, satellite or other traditional channels, while HBO Now is a standalone service that costs $ 14.99 per month. HBO Now, on the other hand, is a new service that includes everything HBO has to offer and much more, including shows like friends and South Parkas well as movies like jester and A star has been born.

HBO Max also costs $ 14.99 per month, which is high-end for a streaming service. HBO subscribers are eligible to upgrade for free. WarnerMedia intends to spend $ 4 billion on content over the next three years for the service, much of which will go toward license fees for major shows. An ad-supported version is expected to launch next year. Those who wish to try it can obtain a seven-day trial on the official website of HBOMax.com.

Topics: Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, HBO Max, Streaming