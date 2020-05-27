The 8 Harry Potter movies now available to stream on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has joined the drivetrain with today's launch of its in-house HBO Max service. The newest kid on the block will have a huge library of content available to watch, with big names including jester, The Lord of the rings and Matrix to name a few. But there are few bigger than Harry Potter, a beloved franchise that appeared to be absent from the launch lineup due to a previous license agreement with NBC Universal.

Fortunately, Warner has pulled a rabbit out of his hat. All eight Harry Potter movies are now available to stream on HBO Max – there's no waiting for the contract to expire. Given that the deal the studio had with NBC was until 2025, one imagines it cost them a pretty penny to bring the Child who lived again under their roof. But clearly, the absence of one of his biggest names would have been even more expensive.

Between Disney +, HBO Max, Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime, you'll have to re-hire your home to subscribe to all of them. Or be more and more creative with your solutions for family sharing. Or just go outside. The choice is yours.

However, it will be intriguing to see how Warner fares in an already oversaturated market. Along with Disney +, they easily boast of the most important content library, but they may not be able to compete with the power of the brand. Netflix has long established a reputation for quality, in addition to being a forerunner of the entire medium. Disney, on the other hand, has stolen a gear with its launch 7 months ago. Not to mention, it is the world's most recognizable entertainment provider. Warner Bros. will no doubt wait Harry PotterInclusion in HBO Max gives them a foundation to build on.