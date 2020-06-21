The 88-year-old Nashville liquor store owner explains why she shot an alleged shoplifter: "I'm sick."

May Boyce, who owns a Nashville liquor store, an 88-year-old widow who is 5 feet 3 feet and weighs 115 pounds, reportedly got fed up with her store being robbed, shooting an alleged store thief .

He told police he grabbed his late mother Mary's Smith & Wesson .38 flat-nose revolver and shot a suspect who was trying to steal alcohol last Tuesday, according to an affidavit obtained by the McClatchy News Service.

"I did what I had to do, and I hope the word gets out that I'm sick and can't take it anymore," she told The New York Post on Saturday. "You have to defend yourself sometimes."

"I did what I had to do," added Boyce, now with a $ 10,000 bonus. "After you've been played as a fool by people who have robbed you for years, you get tired." And don't put me in the category of an old lady. I know how to take care of myself. "

She said she was not targeting the alleged thief, but instead shot the suspect in the back.

"I've never fired a gun before," Boyce said, "but I guess it comes naturally. I aimed at the ground to scare him.

The elderly businesswoman works six days a week in the store she has owned since 1994.

"I am a people person," he said, "I like working."

Authorities said it could be two years before his confiscated weapon was returned to him.

"I told them, t – t, that I could be dead by then," Boyce said. "But the law is the law."