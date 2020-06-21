The 88-year-old Nashville liquor store owner explains why she shot an alleged shoplifter: "I'm sick."

May Boyce, who owns a Nashville liquor store, an 88-year-old widow who is 5 feet 3 feet and weighs 115 pounds, reportedly got fed up with her store being robbed, shooting an alleged store thief .

He told police he grabbed his late mother Mary's Smith & Wesson .38 flat-nose revolver and shot a suspect who was trying to steal alcohol last Tuesday, according to an affidavit obtained by the McClatchy News Service.

"I did what I had to do, and I hope the word gets out that I'm sick and can't take it anymore," she told The New York Post on Saturday. "You have to defend yourself sometimes."

"I did what I had to do," added Boyce, now with a $ 10,000 bonus. "After you've been played as a fool by people who have robbed you for years, you get tired." And don't put me in the category of an old lady. I know how to take care of myself. "

May Boyce (Nashville Metro Police Department)

May Boyce (Nashville Metro Police Department)

She said she was not targeting the alleged thief, but instead shot the suspect in the back.

"I've never fired a gun before," Boyce said, "but I guess it comes naturally. I aimed at the ground to scare him.

The elderly businesswoman works six days a week in the store she has owned since 1994.

"I am a people person," he said, "I like working."

Authorities said it could be two years before his confiscated weapon was returned to him.

"I told them, t – t, that I could be dead by then," Boyce said. "But the law is the law."

