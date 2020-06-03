The absurd photographic episode of Trump was not a Churchill moment

Although Trump's main supporters backed his move, criticism has been swift and furious, even some Republican officials have found flaws. In what seemed like a desperate and ahistorical defense, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to compare Trump's photographic opportunity with Churchill's visits to bomb-damaged neighborhoods during World War II: "Like Churchill, we saw him inspect the bomb damage and sent a very powerful leadership message to the British people. "

Anyone with a knowledge of high school history could tell what was wrong with McEnany's claim. Trump did not see any bomb damage because no bomb had exploded. He didn't even look inside the church to see evidence of the small fire that had caused some damage there. Londoners had been repeatedly and devastatingly attacked by foreign forces. Thousands died from air strikes carried out by the Nazi regime in Germany. It was nothing like a walk in a park that the American police had evicted from protesters. Finally, Churchill was a leader who sought to unite. Trump is a divisor who seems more inclined to act than to lead.

Nearby, Attorney General William Barr issued the order, and government forces drove away protesters with rubber bullets, harmful gases, sudden explosions, batons, and shields. The president's path to church was assured.

With the smoke hanging in the air, the President followed suit and began walking the White House grounds (an exclusive place to shoot if there ever was one). Behind him walked the elegant Ivanka, dressed in black. that carries a $ 1540 MaxMara white bag in which he had hidden a Bible.) The President's daughter had acted in this manner countless times, serving him as a silent figure in one of his paintings, without betraying any emotion of her own, but making sure that she looked, as her father would say, as someone selected by " central foundry

When he came to the door of God's house, President Trump did not kneel, pray, or read the Scriptures. He did not ask God to help him heal a distressed country or to help him find wisdom. Instead, he handled the Bible like an auctioneer holding an item for bidders to inspect, and performed a series of poses. After calling his team members nearby, all white, all abject loyal to the White House, he let the press capture the group photo and then branded it as a wrap.

The church walk was conducted without consultation with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and, apparently, without much consideration of how people outside of its main supporters would consider Trump's appropriation of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, minutes after the police, acting under the administration. orders, moved with rapid violence against peaceful American citizens who exercise their right to freedom of assembly.

Later in the evening the show continued. Military helicopters descended so that the citizens of below are mistreated by the washing of props, and again the cameras can record. The deafening sound evoked "Apocalypse Now". (This, apparently, was what Trump's defense secretary meant when he urged protesting officials to "dominate the battlefield.") Then, after the tear gas left, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, disguised in camouflage, no less, inspected the streets.

The audience's response to Trump's programming on Monday night included outraged complaints from the local Episcopalian bishop who said, "We need moral leadership, and he has done everything possible to divide us." Reverend Right Mariann Budde spoke as if Trump were a normal leader drawn to unite the country. This assumption ignores the reality of the Trump presidency. When events focus on him, he acts as the director and star of a television show that forces people to take sides. Johnnie moore A spokesman for religious figures supporting Trump clearly understood, tweeting: "I will never forget seeing @POTUS @realDonaldTrump walking slowly and in full control from @WhiteHouse through Lafayette Square to St. John's Church."

Having determined that his Monday night performance worked, President Trump did so again on Tuesday, using a Catholic shrine as the backdrop for another scene in his production. Again, he did not ask permission or notify anyone in the church. He simply took holy ground and stood on his mark to offer the same strange and strange smile that he showed to St. John & # 39; s.

At Catholic sanctuary It was First Lady Melania Trump who was recruited to serve as her co-star and her human support. When the president seemed to ask her to smile for the cameras, she apparently objected, so she was left alone to show off her white pearls. This time it was Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory who complained, calling the display "reprehensible." Fox News, the trustworthy chorus of amen for Trump, then obediently reported that Gregory was "under fire" from those who did not like what he said.

Wednesday morning elements of the 82nd Airborne Parachute Force awakened on bases outside of Washington, DC. They had apparently been deployed to support the President's threat of military action against protests that could lead to looting and other criminal acts. In fact, they would be available, too, to serve as wildly armed extras in the next episode of the American president.

Although the president seemed immune to the negative criticism that had accumulated after his two stunts, many military figures and Republican officials joined their voices with others, Defense Secretary Mark Esper voiced his doubts. After he said he did not believe the United States was in a situation requiring the military intervention that the President had discussed, observers began to speculate on how long he would keep his job. This is the dynamic for those who join the administration believing that they must fulfill the duties of their office, but discover that they too are human accessories. The option is to go ahead and immerse yourself in the role play. (See William Barr.) Either you remain faithful to your official duties and you are missing. (See any number of former Rex Tillerson officials at Gary Cohn at James Mattis.)

To understand what comes next, it's helpful to note that Trump's entire life has been devoted, not to developing a genuine self, but to building a character who attracts love, attention, and respect.

In my work as a biographer, I came to believe that the seed of this habit was planted when he saw his mother captivated by television coverage of Queen Elizabeth's coronation. Six-year-old Donald saw that his mother was captivated by what he later called "splendor and magnificence." Clearly, this was what caught her attention and, as any child will tell you, a mother's attention feels like love.

Sixty-seven years after his mother taught him the power of display, we are now all accessories in his drama which, in addition to playing on the screen, manifests itself in anguish, destruction and even death in real life, as protesters draw attention to the police killings. of black citizens. The last thing the United States needs is a man in the Oval Office who is no more substantial than a fictional character. But that is what we have.