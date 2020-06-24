The accusation of & # 39; treason & # 39; deranged of Trump against Obama (opinion)

With Trump's daily tirades it is easy to ignore this as the latest insult. But no American president has publicly accused a predecessor of treason. It is a specific serious charge that often carries the death penalty. And while Trump and his team use the word promiscuously, they also seem to fundamentally misunderstand its meaning.

The Trump team seems to think that "betrayal" is about personal disloyalty. That is appropriate for a president who sees everything through the lens of self-interest. But the charge of treason is actually the treason of the national interest in pursuit of self-interest. And that's a definition that may come closer to home in the Trump administration.

The dictionary definition of "treason" is "the crime of acting to overthrow one's government or to harm or kill its sovereign." The United States Constitution defines it even more strictly: "Treason against the United States will consist only in imposing war on them or adhering to their enemies, giving them help and comfort."

Beyond the deranged partisan attacks, the Trump team's betrayal cries are targeted by members of their own administration who have either faced the President's wishes or, worse, decided to tell the truth about what they saw in the room where it happened. . So Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized former National Security Adviser John Bolton as a "traitor" for the massively flattering revelations in his book, backed by contemporary notes, perhaps trying to distract himself from the account that Pompeo passed him a he notes Bolton describing the President as "so full of shit". Trump called former attorney general Jeff Sessions a "traitor" after he withdrew from the Russia investigation and Robert Mueller was named special counsel.

While ignorance is often used as a defense for President Trump, he has demonstrated a clear understanding of traditional punishment for traitors, by being caught criticizing the whistleblower whose complaint unleashed his indictment, saying "I want to know who the person who gave the whistle- revealing information because he's around a spy … You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and betrayal, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now. "

That is a clear reference to execution. If that sounds like overkill, listen to what Defense Secretary James Mattis' former chief speechwriter Guy Snodgrass told Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources. Heard Trump go on a 10-minute tirade against a Washington Post journalist that Trump said "should be jailed" and finally said & # 39; You know, in the old days, if you had a traitor, do you know what you would do? He would just line them up on the street and shoot them. "" That kind of language, "Snodgrass concluded with serious underestimation," is not something you want to hear your commander-in-chief say about press freedom, about members of the press seeking to inform the American public. "

Defending Trump in light of this persistent pattern of calling his opponents traitors is complicity. Only in a cult of personality does someone ignore the obvious to defend the indefensible. Of course, for people in this administration, demonstrating your unquestionable loyalty is the best and only job protection, except being a member of the Trump family.

But there is an obvious irony in Trump's attempts to label critical traitors. His main political playbook is denying, deflecting, projecting, and dividing. And so, when he reflexively tries to attack others, he reveals his own anxieties. Because President Trump can credibly be accused of giving our enemies "help and comfort."

Trump vigorously avoids criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite his long list of insults to American democracy and attempts to undermine the international system that the United States helped build. Trump, of course, hoped to benefit from Russian interference in our elections on his behalf. He subsequently called for foreign interference in the 2020 elections by withholding military aid for Ukraine until they announced an investigation into Joe Biden's family. And according to Bolton's book, Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi to help him win reelection while personally approving the construction of concentration camps. (Trump has denied Bolton's account and called him a liar, although this response should be viewed with skepticism due to Trump's history of lies, especially when faced with uncomfortable events.)

Bolton testifies that Trump agreed to interfere with the investigations of a Turkish bank and undermine attempts to impose crippling sanctions on Chinese telecommunications company ZTE, which had violated sanctions against Iran. And, of course, he chose to ignore the Saudi-backed murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

None of these actions are of interest to the United States, but it can only be explained that Trump believes they are in his own interest, political or otherwise.

So let's clarify the definition of treason and traitor. It has nothing to do with personal loyalty to President Trump. It has everything to do with loyalty to the transcendent interests of the United States of America. To ignore that basic difference for job security or partisan purposes is to define diversion while degrading our democracy.