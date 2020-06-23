The accused officer says he would have done nothing differently the night Rayshard Brooks was killed.

"At the end of the day, someone lost his life. For me, it's heartbreaking no matter what the circumstances, no matter what," said Brosnan, 26. "When someone really dies it's something you never want to happen, to have happened. I can't imagine what a family would go through."

Brooks' death, two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, sparked further protests and rallies across Atlanta, and the city's police chief resigned less than a day later.

Brosnan was surprised and disappointed by the decision of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to charge him with aggravated assault, in part because he set foot on Brooks after being shot, and the violation of the oath by an official. public, he told AJC. He has been placed into administrative service and is free with a bond of $ 50,000.

Brosnan admitted in the AJC interview that, for his own safety, he put his foot on the affected Brooks, and video footage shows that his foot was on Brooks for a few seconds.

"I feel that my side was not really listened to and given the short period of time it is difficult for anyone to understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding him," the officer said in the newspaper interview. "That said, I am still willing to cooperate."

Brooks' widow said the details of her husband's last moments horrified her, and she had to leave the room more than once while Howard filed the allegations last week, her attorney said.

"I don't know what I would have done if I had seen it for myself. But I felt everything he felt when he heard what happened. And it hurt. It hurt a lot," said Tomika Miller.

Brosnan personally would not have done anything different that night and is willing to answer questions about what happened, he said.

& # 39; I will tell the truth & # 39;

Brosnan was also surprised that Howard, at the press conference announcing the charges, said he would witness the indictment and testify against the other officer, accused of murder in the case, he told AJC.

"I am not a cooperating witness; I am cooperating. I think that is the takeaway," Brosnan said. "I will tell the truth to anyone who needs to hear it."

Brosnan has not reached such an agreement, said his attorney, Don Samuel, who, according to the AJC, participated in the interview with co-attorney Amanda Clark Palmer. Brosnan sat with Fulton County prosecutors for three hours and answered all of his questions the day before he was charged, Samuel told the newspaper.

Brosnan can't speak to why Howard said what he said, he told AJC.

"I just looked at it like, I could have said I'm doing the right thing, I'm talking," Brosnan said. "But it seemed that it was more important to make it political than to get to the truth of the matter and know the real facts … Someone lost his life. It is not something political." "

Brosnan will be interviewed by the GBI on Tuesday for his investigation of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

First officer to arrive on the scene

Brosnan was the first officer to arrive on June 12 after being called to the parking lot of a Wendy & # 39; s restaurant in South Atlanta. Police were called after Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in the access lane.

A second officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived and performed a field sobriety test and breathalyzer test at Brooks. When those tests failed, officers tried to handcuff Brooks.

Brooks fought with officers and grabbed the Brosnan Taser, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. In the fight, Brosnan was hit backwards and his head hit the pavement. Brosnan suffered a concussion from the blow, his lawyer said.

The concussion left Brosnan feeling disoriented and terrified, and it was at this point that Brooks took control of his Taser, he told AJC. Brosnan did not know everything that had happened due to his concussion, he said.

"I hear gunshots," Brosnan told AJC. "I know he still has my Taser. I know there is a crowd. I contacted him and am trying to find out what is going on. You need to make sure you are safe before you can help or do anything else." "

In a video of the incident, Brooks runs and appears to point the Taser in the direction of Rolfe, who shoots him. Two of the shots hit Brooks in the back and a third hit a nearby vehicle. Brooks later died of his injuries.

After Brooks was shot, Brosnan put his foot on the man, then withdrew it when he determined that Brooks was unable to reach his Taser again, Brosnan told AJC.

"It is totally instinctive for my own safety," he said. "When I realized I was safe, it was when I took it off. There was no way I was trying to hurt this man."