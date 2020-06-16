The actor, former WWE superstar Dave Bautista shares the tattoos "I can't breathe" and "We the people"

Dave Bautista is paying tribute to George Floyd.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and former WWE superstar took to Instagram on Saturday to share a black-and-white photo of himself with two new social justice-inspired tattoos, supporting protests in the wake of the death of Floyd and Black Lives. Movement of matter.

The ink on his left hand had the opening words of the Preamble to the United States Constitution, "We the people," while Baptist had "I can't breathe," referring to Floyd's death last month, written in his right hand.

"Brothers and sisters! Be relentless in your quest for justice," she captioned in the black and white photo. "Don't be intimidated in the fight against oppression. We are here together to remind ourselves why we fight."

Bautista, 51, continued: "I want to forget, but I will not leave myself. There is too much at stake. Peace to all who fight for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace #DreamChasers #icantbreathe #WeThePeople."

Bautista has been outspoken about social justice reform in the past, according to People magazine.

"Waking up this week as my hometown painted a giant beacon of hope and change on the streets of city blocks pointing directly to the heart of the country," he wrote in an Instagram post last week. from Washington D.C., which had "Black Lives Matter" painted in giant yellow letters on 16th Street in the city near the White House.

Bautista added: "How to deal with that! As if people are demanding change. As if we are all in this together and we will not do it again in 10 years. We are too connected. We are too united. And nobody is looking the other way because all lives cannot matter until #blacklivesmatter … Peace to all who fought with their hearts and will continue to fight for a dream. #onenation #onerace #DreamChasers ".

This occurs amid a period of civil unrest in the United States, while protests across the country oppose police brutality towards black people.

The protests began after the death of Floyd on May 25, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.