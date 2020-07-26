The actor from & # 39; Enter The Dragon & # 39; John Saxon dies at 83

Saxon died Saturday at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, of complications from pneumonia, said Gloria Martel Saxon.
"He was so sure he would last until his birthday, until the 5th," Saxon told CNN. "He was a fighter, he was a sensitive, supportive and generous person not only with his friends but with many people who needed support and help."
Saxon was born Carmine Orrico in Brooklyn, New York on August 5, 1936.
A self-taught man, Saxon spoke three languages and followed all the events in America and the world, his wife said.
Saxon said that her husband's interest in martial arts had been sparked when he was young.
"A young Carmine watched a war movie in which an American soldier encountered a small Japanese soldier. When the Japanese soldier reached out to shake his hand, (he) … easily flipped the American over his shoulder.
"Well, an astonished Carmine wanted to learn how to do that. He started studying martial arts when he got to Hollywood," he said in an email to CNN.
Saxon said he hoped to work with Bruce Lee's family to create a memorial for the duo's fans at Lake View Cemetery, where Bruce and Brandon Lee are buried in Seattle, Washington.
Saxon leaves behind a son and stepson, grandson and great-grandson.