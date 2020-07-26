The actor from & # 39; Enter The Dragon & # 39; John Saxon dies at 83

Saxon died Saturday at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, of complications from pneumonia, said Gloria Martel Saxon.

"He was so sure he would last until his birthday, until the 5th," Saxon told CNN. "He was a fighter, he was a sensitive, supportive and generous person not only with his friends but with many people who needed support and help."

Saxon was born Carmine Orrico in Brooklyn, New York on August 5, 1936.

According to IMDB, Saxon starred in nearly 200 movies and television shows after his 1954 debut, with roles in detective shows and horrors including "A Nightmare on Elm Street."