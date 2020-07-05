The actor from & # 39; James Bond & # 39; Earl Cameron died at 102

Earl Cameron, a pioneering actor known for appearing in the James Bond movie "Thunderball", died at 102.

Cameron's representative offered a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying the actor "passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family on Friday at Kenilworth in Warwickshire."

Cameron is considered one of Britain's first black movie stars.

"Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect we have received from the news of our father's passing," Cameron's children told ET. "As an artist and as an actor, he refused to take on roles that degraded or stereotyped the character of people of color. He was truly a man who upheld his moral principles and was inspiring."

Cameron became an actor to earn money during World War II and stayed with him much later, which included starring in 1951's "Pool of London," the first British film to portray an interracial relationship.

The "James Bond" franchise paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on Saturday, sharing a photo of Cameron in "Thunderball".

"We are sorry that Earl Cameron, who played Pinder in & # 39; Thunderball & # 39;, passed away at the age of 102," the tweet says. "Our thoughts are with his family right now."

Similary, a message was shared on the official Twitter of "Doctor Who".

"We are sad to report the death of Earl Cameron, who starred in & # 39; The Tenth Planet & # 39; and was one of the first black actors to forge a successful career in British film and television," the message read, along with a and white still of the actor in the character.

Associated Press contributed to this report.