The actor from & # 39; SEAL Team & # 39; John Savage says the character's dynamic with the son shows how & # 39; join & # 39; amid the coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: John Savage has seen a lot during his time in Hollywood.

The 70-year-old actor, producer, and songwriter who played Clifton, the shirted cyclist Larry Bird in the Spike Lee movie "Do The Right Thing," recently spoke to Fox News about growing up in the New York City district and his role in the popular CBS action series "SEAL Team".

Savage said that his experience connecting with various races on a regular basis not only shaped his vision of humanity, but also his approach to acting and how he openly receives criticism from anyone on set.

"A lot of times people want to give me instructions and I want to hear them," said Savage. "I want to think about it. It means a lot."

In "SEAL Team", which has been renewed for its fourth season, Savage plays Emmet Quinn, who shares a fractured dynamic with his son, Sonny Quinn, played by A.J. Buckley The show also stars David Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes, a Navy SEAL, and Team Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Bravo.

"SEAL Team" has garnered multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his delivery and representation of military service abroad and for Savage, he said he is happy to share his character back and forth with his son, especially these days in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic like many in the world has reconnected with loved ones and those whom they have not seen or spoken to in quite some time.

"AJ is really committed to his acting on the show and as an actor, that acting is a way of showing appreciation for his service," said Savage of Buckley, whose character has had to experience the tragedy of nearly losing his family's farm to understand the importance of family.

Savage continued: “David Boreanaz, Jason Hayes is his character: he has lost several men and women from his company and has had to keep coming back to the next operation with a new squad and this series shows people returning home, by That's what I thought about how great it is to show a home life. ”

The "Deer Hunter" star said he sympathizes with service members who harbor their emotions for fear of being seen as weak or vulnerable.

"Many of them are scared and are over-projecting their skills," Savage explained. "I'm a tough guy. I'm going to be fine," you know, and you'll learn that the hard way in life like we are now. Like, wait a minute, I'm going to call this guy with the one I haven't spoken to: my brother or a distant family member, I'm thinking about these friends and family. My life has a limit. I won't be here forever. Whatever it is now, I will accept it, but I want to call him just to say hi. ”

Savage added: "So, either, whatever people's opinions are, that's their opinion. In the meantime, look at what's happening in our world around us. We need each other. You know, we must respect each other and come together."

The real-life Brooklyn native was also inspired by his cemented roots and said he understood the anger and excitement displayed in national demonstrations protesting racial and social injustice and police brutality.

"You know, a lot of people were hitchhiking in these marches. Okay, but it didn't hurt anyone, "he said. “But there are some people who are emotionally really frustrated. They do not feel part of the world in which they are manifesting. Black or white. "

Savage said that even at age 70 and in these "scary moments," he often looks back on certain life decisions and wonders what he could have done differently, reflecting to himself, "Why not do it? It tasted better? Why didn't I make those changes? Why am I doing this? Why didn't I do that?

He said today he still "doesn't really know" and doesn't "want to admit" why he did certain things in his early years in Brooklyn.

When is it appropriate in terms of being humble? When is it appropriate in terms of clarifying your limits to someone else or giving your opinion at a certain time? And yet, don't threaten too much, "he said wildly." We are made to make ourselves even stronger and harder to hide our feelings and mistakes. "

The actor from "Last Full Measure" continued: "Mistakes: We have to put it aside too. You know, I stopped some areas of my behavior that gave me courage or strength when I was younger. I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the drama around me and I mean, I had gotten all my young friends in New York City, man, some of them lived in many different neighborhoods, all different races. We were invincible. Everything was new but it scared me. "

Savage said those uncomfortable experiences simply "didn't matter" in the grand scheme of things because he knew that those around him would help him identify and fit in with different cultures.

"We had tools to use that came in the form of a lot of great people, encouraging us," he said. "I was in situations elsewhere, South Africa, and sometimes just with people who are willing to help me overcome different cultural behaviors, which was actually welcoming when I gave some appropriate greetings."

"So the team aspect, as shown in 'SEAL Team', is for me one of the most powerful examples of ups and downs, rights, mistakes and human beings facing the challenge," added Savage. . "I mean everyone knows A.J. Buckley and Rachel Boston: God bless you. I'm looking forward to working with the two of you again."

The return of season 4 of "SEAL Team" will take over at 9 p.m. slot previously occupied by "Survivor", which was removed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.