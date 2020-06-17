The actor of & # 39; That & # 39; 70s Show & # 39; Danny Masterson accused of raping 3 women, district attorney says

Danny Masterson has been charged with "forcibly raping three women" in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced Wednesday.

The three charges of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation into Masterson, 44. The charges were filed Tuesday and Masterson was arrested Wednesday morning, according to prison records. He was being held on $ 3.3 million bail.

The "That‘ 70s Show "star is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to the complaint. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and "sometime" between the months of October and December of that year he is also accused of raping a 23-year-old woman, whom the actor invited to his Hollywood Hills. home, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office (DA).

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client "is innocent, we are confident that he will be exonerated when all evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have a chance to testify." .

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are completely shocked to find that these nearly 20-year-old allegations suddenly result in the filing of charges, but they and their family are comfortable knowing that the truth will ultimately come out. light, "Mesereau said in a statement. "People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that the allegations are false."

The case, which is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery and Homicide Division, was filed Tuesday as an arrest warrant, the District Attorney's Office said.

Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, which is prosecuting the case, said that all of the alleged crimes occurred at the defendant's home.

In addition, the DA Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two additional cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based on the statute of limitations for the alleged crime, according to the statement.

Masterson was fired from his role on Netflix's "The Ranch" in 2017, shortly after the allegations came to light. At that time, a criminal investigation was conducted, but no charges were filed.

Masterson told the Huffington Post at the time: "I am obviously very disappointed with Netflix's decision to dismiss my character from 'The Ranch.' From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, much less condemned by one. "

The statement continued: “In this country, your innocence is presumed until your guilt is proven. However, in the current climate, he appears to be presumed guilty at the time he is charged. I understand and hope to clear my name once and for all. ”

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison in a state prison.

Masterson's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.