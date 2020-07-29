The actress from & # 39; Riverdale & # 39 ;, Bernadette Beck, criticizes the representation of black people in the program: "It is only to fulfill points"

Another cast member on CW's "Riverdale" talks about his portrayal of the black characters.

The teen drama was previously criticized by actress Vanessa Morgan, who is currently the only black lead on the show. In a series of tweets in June, he called not only the representation of the black character show, but also in the media in general.

Now, in a new interview with Elle magazine, actress Bernadette Beck, who joined the cast in Season 3 as Peaches & # 39; N Cream, mocked the show for portraying her as a one-dimensional antagonist designed to look "cheeky." and stand in the background. doing nothing.

"She was made to be a very unpleasant character and therefore an unpleasant person in the eyes of people," she told the store.

She went on to note that she was brought in as an antagonist to the other characters, but she never received any kind of story or characterization, relegating her part to only showing dirty looks to her co-stars while receiving all the lines and attention. . He even accused the program of filling a "diversity quota."

"I get it, there is always a protagonist and an antagonist, but I never had a great plot of the story or enough character development to be considered an antagonist," Beck explained. “I was, for no reason, represented in a very negative and unappealing light. And I'm not the first black actress to appear on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was there to meet a diversity quota. It's just to meet points. "

He also alleged that the type of treatment he is talking about was not relegated to his on-camera work, saying black cast members are often an afterthought on set.

"I was completely forgotten on the scene more than once," says Beck. "The director (would be) walking off set and would have to chase them because I had no idea where to stand, what to do, they just hadn't given me any instructions. You can't treat people like they're invisible and then pat yourself on the back for meeting your diversity quota for the day. "

Beck points out that the show is not necessarily about her character, but explains that negative portrayals can be detrimental to black actors. Because his character received no emotion or vulnerability, he became an easy target for vitriol for the show's young fan base. While her co-stars get other roles and amass followers on social media, she deals with body shame, death threats, and anxiety from "Riverdale" fans.

"I didn't understand when I first came up on that show that it meant something to make your character nice," he concluded.

The actress's comments echo those of her co-star, Morgan, who plays Toni in "Riverdale."

In June, she tweeted that she was "tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people. Tired of us being used as side kicks to non-characters as well dimensions of our white protagonists. " Or it's only used in diversity ads, but not on the show. Start with the media. I'm not (silent) anymore. "

She added: "And I will no longer take on roles that do not adequately represent us. PERIOD."

Her viral thread elicited a response from "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who promised to do better on the show.

"We listen to Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we promise you the same thing we did to her. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color," she wrote.

"The CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; will get bigger, not smaller. & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; will be part of the movement, not outside it. All the writers of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; made a donation to BLM, but we know where the work should happen for us. In the writers' room, "Aguirre-Sacasa continued.