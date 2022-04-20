The Adam Project has only been out for two weeks and it’s already the fourth most-watched Netflix film of all time. The sci-fi thriller surpassed The Cloverfield Paradox, which had held that spot for a while. The Adam Project is a gripping tale of what could happen if humans created an artificial intelligence that was smarter than them.

The AI decides that humans are no longer necessary, and sets out to exterminate them. This flick will hold everyone on the highest setting the entire time!

The plotline of The Adam Project

The Adam Project is similar to that of The Terminator, but with a few twists and turns that make it even more exciting.

If you’re looking for a good sci-fi film to watch, The Adam Project is one that you should check out. It’s available on Netflix now.

The Adam Project is currently the fourth most-viewed film on Netflix and is quickly climbing the ranks. It has already surpassed The Cloverfield Paradox in just two weeks.

The Adam Project is a must-see for any sci-fi fan and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. If you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to check it out – you won’t be disappointed!

Names of characters on The Adam Project

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam

Walker Scobell as Young Adam

Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Zoe Saldana as Laura(as Zoe Saldaña)

Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos

Braxton Bjerken as Ray

Kasra Wong as Chuck

Lucie Guest as Young Sorian Body Double

Donald Sales as Paul the Bartender

Esther Ming Li as Sophie

Ben Wilkinson as Derek(as Benjamin Wilkinson)

Isaiah Haegert as 8-year-old Adam

Milo Shandel as Professor

Ellie Harvie as Teacher(uncredited)

‘The Adam Project’: Perhaps this is an action thriller, this is it

The Adam Project similarly relies on a high concept to drive its narrative. Reynolds stars as Adam Reed, who must travel back in time to save his 13-year-old son (played by Scobell) from being killed in a car accident that he knows is going to happen. Along the way, he teams up with his younger self (played by Jupe) and must battle the forces of time to save his son’s life.

Ryan Reynolds congratulates his #TheAdamProject co-star on Twitter for getting cast as Percy Jackson 🥲 'I guess this makes me the older Percy Jackson?' pic.twitter.com/Lhe45fAHks — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 12, 2022

The Adam Project has been met with positive reviews from audiences, with many praising Reynolds’ performance and the film’s high-concept premise. The film currently holds a 73% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Adam Project is currently the fourth most-viewed film on Netflix, behind only Extraction, The Irishman, and Bird Box.

The success of The Adam Project

In just two weeks, The Adam Project has surpassed The Cloverfield Paradox in views, which held the previous spot for the fourth most-viewed Netflix film.

The Adam Project’s success is yet another example of Reynolds’ box office dominance. The actor has had a string of hits in recent years, including Deadpool, Free Guy, and Hobbs & Shaw. With The Adam Project, Reynolds shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While The Adam Project may not be the best-reviewed film on Netflix, it is clear that audiences are enjoying it. The film’s positive reception is a testament to Reynolds’ star power. It will be interesting to see how The Adam Project fares in the coming weeks. The film faces stiff competition from other recent releases on Netflix, including The Mitchells vs. Have you seen The Adam Project yet? What did you think of it?