Netflix is soon going to release a new movie called The Adam Project. The film tells the story of a man who is struggling to come to terms with his past. He is trying to move on from a tragedy that occurred in his life, but he finds it difficult to do so. The Adam Project is an emotional and gripping film that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

Netflix shared the first look of the movie

Netflix has released a first look at the sci-fi adventure film directed by Ryan Reynolds, titled “The Adam Project”. In this film, Reynolds stars as a man who’s determined to find his father. He travels back in time and becomes friends with – an 8-year-old version of himself (Walker Scobell ). The two go out on the search together while trying not only to survive but also to make sense of life and fix things.

Reynolds relates the movie with classic sci-fi

It’s not hard to see why Reynolds enjoys The Adam Project. He liked the movie with excellent classic sci-fi movie, with a hint or two from E.T., Back To Future.

He told Variety, ‘The movie felt like a huge wish-fulfilment movie with high stakes, but it was also about something very personal, which is sort of what I loved about movies in the ’80s – what I loved about E.T., Back To The Future, and anything that Amblin did. In a time when our culture is so focused on nostalgia, this story felt timely and heart-warming” he added.

When is the movie coming?

The movie is going to hit the theatres on 11 March 2022. Make sure you catch up with the release.

Who is in the cast?

Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed

Walker Scobell as young Adam Reed

Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Catherine Keener

Zoe Saldaña as Laura

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos

What did the cast say about the movie?

Ryan Reynolds said, “I’ve been a fan of Shawn Levy for years and jumped at the chance to collaborate with him on The Adam Project. It’s an incredibly special project that rings true to my heart in so many ways. The script is beautiful, the family dynamic is authentic and human while providing us all with an opportunity to celebrate our own fathers and grandfathers.”

Walker Scobell said, “It’s great being able to work alongside some big names like Ryan Reynolds but I’m also excited about working with Mark Ruffalo again as well. He played The Hulk in The Avengers movies which was cool because it’s one of my favourite superhero franchises.”

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo stated: “When you look back over what we’ve accomplished in The Adam Project, you will see that we were not just making a movie but creating the future.” The film is set to be released on Netflix at some point this year.

Why you should watch The Adam Project?

The Adam Project is a movie that is set to be released on Netflix this year. The cast includes big names like Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. The movie follows the story of Adam Reed who with the 12-year version of himself sets on a mission to save his future and settle things in the past. The Adam Project promises to be an exciting and thought-provoking film. Be sure to check it out when it’s released!

The project started off as just a simple idea between friends but soon turned into something much more ambitious. This film is set to be released sometime this year on Netflix and will definitely be worth watching!

So do not forget to set reminders for 11 March 2022. Audiences have great expectations from the movie which is likely to be fulfilled. Let’s see what happens in The Adam Project on 11 March.