The additional hurdle Joe Judge faces when heading to the Giants' camp

Here's what Joe Judge doesn't want to hear when his players get together, as socially as possible, of course, for the first time:

"Hello stranger".

The best teams are the most cohesive teams, and cohesion stems from familiarity. All of this is counterintuitive in the midst of a pandemic, and all of this is exactly what falls at the feet of Judge, a first-time head coach thrown to the deep end of the NFL group at age 38.

Throughout the spring and summer, he created, tweaked, scrapped, recreated, readjusted, and scrapped programs for his team. Coaches have something to do with their schedules: where, when, and how, and everything Judge thought about in minute detail was based on having his players available, live and in person, in the weight room, in the lounges. meetings and in practice. fields.

As we all know, COVID-19 was furious, and the world then is not the world now. The original plan and the many alternative plans for your first training camp as head coach are now useless. There are no preseason games to use as barometers, and a prolonged "spike" in soccer activities means that it could be almost three weeks before Judge can see his players using pads.

Also, Judge has to meet these guys: 80 of them, instead of the usual 90 allowed for the camp. He's never been in the same room with most of them, and introductions through Zoom meetings are not the same as a good handshake. Interpersonal vibrations cannot be squeezed through a computer screen.

"It took some time for all of these players to develop a relationship," Judge told The Post earlier this summer. "Probably the most difficult thing about this was not how we are going to teach soccer but how we are going to tear down those virtual walls and build a team and create a sense of team." That is something that our boys have worked hard to do and have done. Our player development department did a great job of that, using competitions within their daily schedule. I encouraged the boys to contact each other at the meetings and talk and share, and they have done a phenomenal job about it.

"One thing we emphasized at the beginning of the entire agreement is that we weren't going to walk into the training camp building like strangers." I don't feel like we are. I feel like we're going to go into training camp there and be excited to be together in person and get ready to go to work. "

Entering the building today carries severe restrictions and means temperature controls, sanitizing stations, one-way walking through the hallways, and the unprecedented use of locker rooms at MetLife Stadium. Players will be bused through the parking lot to and from nearby Giants training facilities.

Once offense, defense, and special teams progress on the field, Judge for the first time will see and feel what General Manager Dave Gettleman has put together for him. The Giants were 5-11 and 4-12 in Pat Shurmur's two seasons as head coach, and Ben McAdoo and interim Steve Spagnuolo were 3-13 in 2017. Given the youth on the roster, the apparent lack of many players Impact (Saquon Barkley on attack; who, exactly, on defense?) and the judge's rookie status, this team's outside perception is one that will fight to avoid last place in the NFC East.

"We are really focused on the energy within the building, within these meetings at that time, the energy put into preparation, to move forward," Judge said. "And to build a foundation on what we can build, in the long term."

In the short term, Judge needs to implement the plans on offense (with new coordinator Jason Garrett, former Cowboys head coach) and defense (with Patrick Graham now in charge). Judge needs to sync up with quarterback Daniel Jones, entering his second season after a promising rookie year, and showing he's ready for this challenge in a season that promises to be unlike any other.

"Everyone is dealing with the same circumstances right now," he said. “If it rains, it rains and both teams play in the rain. So who can handle it better? And right now I am very blessed to be in this situation. I am very encouraged by the group of guys we have to work with. And we have had a positive spring. I am looking forward to getting to training camp right now and building in the future. "