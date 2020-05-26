The adult King Kong has a beard in Godzilla vs. Kong Prequel Comic

Ever since the arrival of the upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong movie was announced, fans have been wondering how the giant monkey will manage to take on the much larger giant lizard. Now, thanks to new works of art drawn from the pages of a Godzilla Vs Kong Comic prequel, we've had an idea of ​​what Kong will look like when facing the King of Monsters.

Breaking: New images of "Adult Kong" with his beard were revealed during the Legendary Comics: Monsterverse Publishing 2020 panel that took place during 2020 (protected by email). pic.twitter.com/CQjMgpjOXH – Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) May 21, 2020

The images show King Kong facing his old enemies: helicopters. While Kong seems to have grown since the time of Kong: Skull IslandIt is clearly much smaller than Godzilla. He also sports a Kratos-style warrior beard, indicating that Kong's Skull island, who was described as a teenager who was still growing, has now become an adult adult.

This has confused some fans, as a previously leaked Godzilla Vs Kong teaser had revealed that the giant ape has grown to almost the same size as the titan lizard. Given that the prequel comic is still set years before the events of the next movie, perhaps Kong will grow further in the interim time period.

A giant white feline of some sort that looks like a Bengal tiger is shown lying next to Kong in one of the panels. This is a species of the MonsterVerse known as Icaris Tigris, which was originally to appear on Kong: Skull Island before his scenes were scrapped, as revealed by movie writer John Gatins.

"The characters landed on the island and spent the night on the beach before traveling inland. They sit and drink beer by the fire and sign sailors' shacks. I loved it, but it was a bit tangential having to get to the heart of the matter. In the morning after this raucous night, two saber-toothed tigers emerge from the jungle and snoop around the camp. "

"Someone says, 'Don't shoot and they will go,' but the man shoots and kills one. It was a couple, a man and a woman, and the other goes crazy. He kills the man who shot. It's like the inciting incident of a war, a kind of omen, you are in a place you do not know, and now you have awakened more than you know. It was the first indication that "we are not in a normal place. There is no saber-toothed tiger and it is huge. "

So just as Mothra is Godzilla's teammate among the Titans, Godzilla appears to have found an ally in the form of a giant Bengal tiger. Perhaps the feline will appear in the next movie helping Kong in defense of his home once Godzilla and his Kaiju gang arrive to attack King of Skulls Island.

