The affected region of Italy is close to & # 39; collective immunity & # 39 ;, since more than half of the analyzed people show antibodies against the coronavirus

The region of northern Italy most affected by the coronavirus pandemic appears to be well on its way to so-called "collective immunity" after more than half of its residents tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Citing a sample survey, health authorities this week said that of the nearly 10,000 Bergamo residents who had blood tests done between April 23 and June 3, approximately 57 percent had antibodies, indicating that they had come into contact with the virus. Medical staff comprised about 30 percent of those cases.

The new study, conducted by the Italian National Statistical Institute (ISTAT), suggests that the province may be heading toward "collective immunity."

Herd immunity is the result of enough individuals becoming resistant to the disease by previous exposure or by vaccination, Reuters reported.

Italy has been one of the most affected countries, registering more than 235,000 positive cases of coronavirus and more than 34,000 deaths. More than 168,000 people have recovered, while currently 32,872 remained positive through Tuesday.

The Lombardy region, which includes Bergamo, has registered more than 90,000 cases and more than 16,000 deaths, making it the epicenter of the Italian outbreak.

Bergamo, which reported 13,661 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, became a chilling symbol of Italy's battle against the virus when an army truck convoy was seen removing more than 60 coffins from the city's overwhelmed cemetery.

A recent ISTAT report showed that the number of deaths in the province increased 565 percent in March compared to the 2015-2019 average for that month, making it the most affected city in Italy in terms of deaths.

Bergamo health authorities said this week that the results of the antibody study were based on a "random" sample that they said was "large enough" to be a reliable indicator of how many people had been infected in the province.

In a statement, the Bergamo health agency said that the majority of those in the sample were residents of the most affected areas.

ISTAT and the Italian health ministry launched a national campaign aimed at analyzing a representative sample of some 150,000 people to understand the extent of Italy's COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Bergamo said residents are eager to return to normal life through a "rebirth program."

Giorgio Gori told reporters that his administration created a recovery fund to help families, boost cultural activities, and provide financial support to small and medium-sized businesses.

"The city now needs to restart breathing and we are all working for its recovery," he said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, some 50 relatives of coronavirus victims have filed complaints at the prosecutor's office in Bergamo about the management of the pandemic. It is the first such group action in Italy, according to Rai News.

Consuelo Locati, one of the lawyers representing the families, told the news agency that another 200 complaints were also being prepared to be filed.