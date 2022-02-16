It’s the day after The Afterparty and everyone is nursing their hangovers. The police are still investigating the death of Xavier and everyone at The party is a suspect. Could it have been one of them? Tune in for the next episode to find out!

Watch the Afterparty on TV Tonight! It’s an American show with mystery, murder, and comedy all together. With its diverse and unique characters, the show is a lot of fun to watch. The unique blend of genres in this show makes it an exciting and rewarding experience, which has won over many fans.

What is The Afterparty all about?

The story is about a few people who share their side of the events that transpired during the high school reunion. The individuals share the perspective of what happened at their reunion, giving a behind-the-scenes look into how people remember it.

Afterparty episode 5 recap

The episode begins with Danner searching for Aniq, who is in hiding. Danner has to report her file immediately as her work is on the line. Walt Butler shared his perspective on the story, revealing that a St. Patrick’s Day party happened at home 15 years ago. The flashback takes us back to 15 years where we see Xavier is a rich and popular senior at the party. He has come to show off his new sports car. Xaviers is a nickname that he adopted. His real name is Eugene. Aniq discreetly asked Zoe to meet up at “Brett’s part”. Walt was at his place, but no one paid attention. He decided to call it quits during the party with his ska band and Xavier!

As a prank on Aniq, Xavier pushes him into the pool because he thinks he is to blame for all of this. As a result of Xavier’s prank, Aniq had to blow-dry a mixed taped CD he made for Zoe. Brett, however, took this opportunity to establish a close relationship with Zoe. Aniq leaves the party heartbroken after learning how close they have become. In an attempt to reduce his sorrow, he throws the CD in the bin and drinks alcohol. Chelsea and Xavier go to their bedroom after the party, drunk. The advances of Xavier are rejected by Chelsea, but Xavier lies about sleeping with her. Somehow the story turns to a threesome when Walt shows up. Brett picked up the mixed CD tape thrown by Aniq. He claimed that the CD tape belonged to him when he played it for Zoe. Aniq found out about the event and saw the pair kissing.

This video of a terrible, terrible fight still cracks me up on the 100th viewing#TheAfterparty https://t.co/l1rTlnQB8T — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 15, 2022

When is episode 6 coming up?

The sixth episode of the season is coming up on February 18, Friday. Tune in to watch the next episode.

Who is in the cast?

The series Afterparty is created and directed by Christopher Miller. It is executively produced by Anthony King, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. The series stars Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq, Zoë Chao as Zoë, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, Ben Schwartz as Jasper, Ilana Glazer as Chelsea, Jamie Demetriou as Walt, Dave Franco as Xavier.

What is the cast saying about The Afterparty?

Tiffany Haddish said, “I’m so excited to be a part of The Afterparty, coming to Quibi. It is going to push the boundaries of storytelling and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up! We’ve got some names you know, some you don’t but look out for them because they are all superstars in their own right. The Afterparty will keep The Party going wherever you are!”

Dave Franco said, “I’m so excited about The Afterparty. This is a really unique opportunity to tell an honest and raw story that I don’t think has been seen before. The cast is amazing and we are all committed to making something truly special.”Ilana Glazer said, “The Afterparty is my dream project. It’s hilarious, boundary-breaking, and I get to work with some of the funniest people on earth. What could be better?” So make sure you catch up with episode 6 when it releases on February 18.