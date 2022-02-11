If you’re like most people, you’ve by now watched The Afterparty Apple Tv+ series that was released on January 28, 2022. The show has generated a lot of buzzes and for good reason. It’s a dark murder mystery that follows the murder of a person after a high school reunion party. In this blog post, we will discuss everything you need to know about The Afterparty Apple Tv+ series.

What does the series follow?

Xavier’s (Dave Franco) 15-year reunion is finally here and he plans to have an enjoyable evening with his friends. But the party ends in tragedy, with Xavier being dead.

Who are the suspects?

His high school classmates. When the police arrive, each classmate is interrogated and retells their story in a movie-style that fits the genre of their choice. Clues are beginning to pile up, so we’re taking a look at the top five suspects.

But before suspecting let’s see who is the cast?

Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner

Sam Richardson as Aniq

Zoë Chao as Zoë

Ike Barinholtz as Brett

Ben Schwartz as Yasper

Ilana Glazer as Chelsea

Jamie Demetriou as Walt

Dave Franco as Xavier

So, now that you have refreshed the characters of the series, we will do a little investigation and chalk out the top three suspects.

What is the cast saying?

Tiffany Haddish said, “I love The Afterparty because it’s a bit like The Office meets Clue but in movie format. The script is actually quite funny and hard to say goodbye,” Tiffany Haddish said about the show. Jamie Demetriou had something similar to say about his character of Walt: “At times he seems more interesting than Aniq, who has been through some severe experiences.”

You are cordially invited to the Twitter premiere for The Afterparty, a new Apple Original series.



Join the creators and cast for a live watch party on Friday, January 28 at 5pm PT. #TheAfterparty.https://t.co/NvIWwt8di4 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 25, 2022

What can we expect from The Afterparty? The first episode may have been disappointing as we don’t know what will happen next or how far are they going with their investigations. We could also be getting some new things thrown out of nowhere at this point so keep an eye on them. What do you think? Are these top suspects in the mystery or are they just there for comic relief? Let us know in the comments below.

No. 3- Chelsea

Pros: In this telling of the story, it turns out that Chelsea wasn’t nearly as wasted and inherent in other retellings. Trying to clear her name accidentally made Aniq look super guilty! But the court of public opinion makes her look way more guilty than she actually is.

Cons: She has been revenge against Eugene aka Xavier for whatever it was he did at the infamous St. Patrick’s Day party senior year of high school, ever since their fight in which she got badly hurt. Convincing the detective that she changed her mind at her cat tranquillizer revenge is a hard sell. Especially since her flask was found near Xavier’s body.

No.2- Zoe

Pros: Zoe (Zoë Chao) is all dressed up and ready for a good time. She came to the reunion with an open mind. She is dismayed when not only her ex, Brett Show up but also her daughter threw reconnecting with Aniq into a spiral when she started connecting with Aniq.

Cons: Her motives could be underlying. Her connection with Aniq may not be as whimsical as he imagined as can see through different retellings. Zoe has been doing some questionable things. We don’t know her story yet but it doesn’t look good for this character!

No. 1-. Yasper

Pros: Jasper’s (Ben Schwartz) episode was full of laughs and interesting facts.

Cons: Jasper has full access to the security system, and he can do whatever he likes as he’s already shown us that he can manipulate everything. This is a really interesting case! Aniq immediately let him in on his investigation which would have made it quite easy for him to pretend to fake his writing.

Why you should watch The Afterparty murder mystery?

The cast is amazing and the writing is sharp. The show moves quickly and doesn’t rely on a lot of exposition, which can be tricky in a mystery series. The first episode hooked me and I’m excited to see where the story goes next.