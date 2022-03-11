The Afterparty series is a racy new mystery thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The season of The Afterparty has already been released and it is already gaining a lot of buzzes. The story follows Following the after-party of a high school reunion, a young man is found dead; everyone is a suspect; a detective grills each former classmate one by one, uncovering their motives and uncovering the shocking truth. If you’re looking for an exciting new read, be sure to check out The Afterparty series!

How did The Afterparty series come into being?

Despite series creator, Christopher Miller, first evolving the idea in the early 2010s as a full-fledged film, the project noway came to actuality until June 2020 once AppleTV acquired it and the conception was reworked as a series. The first season ultimately wrapped filming in February 2021 and premiered on the streaming service on January 28. The show’s first season just concluded on March 4 and is presently awaiting a second season after being renewed on March 2.

Schwartz spoke about his character’s confession

In a tell-all interview with Vulture, Schwartz spoke everything about his character’s ultimate self-confession in the show’s final episode and how he prepared for such a vital day of shooting. The actor spoke about his trial process, constantly rehearsing while home alone as to not spoil the reveal for his girlfriend. further, he also remarked on the emotional day of filming that it took, revealing his Afterpartyco-stars also got emotional and that he was capable to channelize their energy into his own performances.

This is what Schwartz commented

Read the actor’s commentary below, I was very conscious of the day I was going to confess, and I really wanted to be on my game. I prepped in my house — I did it a couple of times when my girlfriend wasn’t around so she wouldn’t know who the killer was. However, I would noway practice that scene, If she was in the house. I didn’t want to spoil that for her.

I was watching Zoë Chao while confessing, and she was ripping up every take. She’d look at me like, “ His life is over. He’s going to jail for the rest of his life.” It would make me cry. I tried to let that power the whole performance. There are takes where I was full-on weeping and Chris was like, “ Now try one where you’re really angry. Now do one where you’re a little unhinged.” He set up a way to combine them all together. It was so tiring, and it was a bang.

What is The Afterparty all about?

The Afterparty follows a group of old friends at an after-party following their high school reunion as they witness a horrible murder, leading a detective to enter the scene and sluggishly disclose each of the former classmates on happenings that night in an attempt to discover the truth.

We're streaming the first episode of The Afterparty live, right here on Twitter. Tune in tonight at 5pm PT for the premiere episode and live watch party with the cast and creators of #TheAfterparty, a new Apple TV+ original series.https://t.co/NvIWwt8di4 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 27, 2022

Who is in the cast of The Afterparty?

The series is created and directed by Christopher Miller. It stars Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner, Sam Richardson as Aniq, Zoë Chao as Zoë, Ike Barinholtz as Brett, Ben Schwartz as Yasper, Ilana Glazer as Chelsea, Jamie Demetriou as Walt, and Dave Franco as Xavier.

What is the cast saying about The Afterparty?

