The all-time Mount Rushmore of the Houston Texans: 4 best players in franchise history

The Houston Texans entered the NFL as an expansion team in 2002, making the franchise the youngest in the league. The Texans won their first division championship in 2011 and have since won the AFC South title five times (2012, 2015-16, 2018-19).

Despite their recent success, Texans have yet to appear in the AFC championship game. They are currently the only team in the NFL that never plays for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Texans have had great players since they became an NFL franchise. But when it comes to the best of the best, which players can line up at the Mount Rushmore in the Houston Texans? Read below for a list of the top four players in the history of the Texans franchise.

J.J. WATT

J.J. Watt is without a doubt the best player in franchise history. Selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Watt quickly became one of the best players in the league. In his first five seasons, Watt was honored three times as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He became the first player in league history to record 20 or more sacks over several seasons (2012 and 2014).

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time selected for the All-Pro first team. He was also a member of the NFL All-Decade team in 2010 and was recognized as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 when he raised more than $ 40 million for the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey. Watt donated $ 100,000 of his own money for relief and recovery efforts.

Watt, who will enter his 10th NFL season in 2020, already has the first-vote Hall of Fame added to his resume.

ANDRE JOHNSON

Andre Johnson, the No. 3 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is the best wide receiver to adjust to the Texans. Now that All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson's franchise records should represent the foreseeable future.

During his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Johnson was seven times Pro Bowler and four times All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receptions twice (2006 and 2008), and also led the league in receiving yards twice (2008 and 2009).

Johnson, the first member of the Texans Ring of Honor, has quite a few franchise records to his credit: most career catches (1,012), yards received (13,597), and touchdowns (64). He also has the most receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,598) in a single season.

ARIAN FOSTER

Arian Foster, who played college football at the University of Tennessee, was signed by the Texans as a free agent in 2009, and ended his career as one of the best undrafted players to wear the NFL uniform.

Foster was four times Pro Bowler and three times All-Pro, which included two first-team honors. He led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2010, and ended his career as the Texans' all-time rushing yard lead (6,472) and leading rushing touchdowns (54).

In 2010, Foster had the best season of his career. He had 1,616 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns, and also had 66 catches for 604 receiving yards and two more scores.

DESHAUN WATSON

You could defend former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to rank fourth and last on this list, but he would eventually be overtaken by Deshaun Watson. In just three seasons in the NFL, Watson is already the best quarterback in franchise history. The No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson is already a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's top young signallers.

Watson only started in six games during his rookie campaign, but managed to finish with 19 touchdown passes. In his first full season under center, Watson threw for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns, and had 551 rushing yards with five more scores. And, in 2019, Watson had 3,852 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 413 passing yards with seven rushing scores.

Over the next two seasons, Watson will easily hold all of the franchise records for a quarterback. And if Texans continue to build around the franchise, the sky is the limit for the team to move forward.