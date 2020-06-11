The All-Time Mount Rushmore of the Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1995 and under Tom Coughlin he became an immediate threat in the AFC.

In the Jaguars' second season, the team claimed the AFC title only to lose to the New England Patriots in 1996, and then lost to the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Jacksonville was in the playoffs four times in its first five seasons. existence.

The team has won three division titles since 1995, but never made it to the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars featured some of the best players in the NFL. But who would be in the Mount Rushmore gamer franchise?

Look at the list below:

MARK BRUNELL

Mark Brunell joined the Jaguars in 1995 and started 13 games for them. He is the most successful quarterback in Jaguars history, winning three Pro Bowls during his time there.

Brunell played nine years in teal and white. He threw for 25,698 yards and 144 touchdown passes. He led the league in passing yards in 1996 with 4,367 yards.

The main reason for its success was mainly due to the players also included in this Mount Rushmore.

FRED TAYLOR

The Jaguars selected Fred Taylor with the 9th pick in the 1998 draft. He spent 11 years in Jacksonville and was among the best running backs in football for quite some time.

In his rookie season, Taylor ran for 1,223 yards on 264 carries. He also scored 14 touchdowns. His dominance would continue throughout his time in Jacksonville. He ran for 11,271 yards with 62 touchdowns in those 11 years. He ran more than 1,000 yards seven times in his career.

Surprisingly, Taylor only made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. That year, he had 1,202 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

TONY BOSELLI

The reasons behind Jacksonville's early success as a franchise begin with Tony Boselli.

Boselli is among the best offensive linemen in NFL history despite playing only seven seasons. He appeared in 91 games for the Jaguars before being selected by the Houston Texans on his expansion project. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the All-Pro first team three times.

He was forced to retire early due to injuries.

Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith is arguably the best player in the history of the Jaguars franchise. He was with the Jaguars from 1995 to 2005 before retiring.

He was a Pro Bowler five times, winning all selections as a member of the Jaguars. He made 862 passes for 12,287 yards with 67 touchdowns.

He led the league in 1999 with 116 receptions. He gained over 1,000 yards receiving nine of the 11 years he was with Jacksonville.