Outside of the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era, the New Orleans Saints have not been very successful since their inception in 1967.

New Orleans has only been in one Super Bowl, which they won by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints also made the conference championship three times and lost twice. All of which occurred while Brees was the team's quarterback.

It has been a difficult existence for the Saints, but the team still managed to produce a handful of great players who at least made waves at the team level.

Who would make Mount Rushmore of Saints of all time? Take a look at the list below.

PAT SWILLING

The Saints recruited linebacker Pat Swilling in the third round of the 1986 Georgia Tech draft and was a stud for the team for several years. Swilling played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. He then spent time with the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

Swilling was a four-time Pro Bowler and twice selected in the All-Pro first team before moving on to the Lions. He won the 1991 Defensive Player of the Year when he led the league with 17 sacks.

Overall, he had 76.5 sacks with the saints and 354 tackles. He is one of the best Saints defenders of all time, but unfortunately he never got far in the playoffs with the team.

SAM MILLS

Sam Mills was another solid linebacker for the Saints from 1986 to 1994.

The Saints signed Mills as a free agent when he jumped from the United States Soccer League to the Saints. He started 13 games in his first season with them. He managed to put together four Pro Bowl seasons in New Orleans and was part of the "Dome Patrol" linebacker corps.

He later went on to play for the Carolina Panthers. The Jersey Shore native ended his career with 934 tackles and 10.5 sacks with New Orleans.

Mills died later in 2004 after fighting intestinal cancer. His mantra "Keep Pounding" is still honored in Carolina and his 51st jersey was also retired with that organization.

DREW BREES

Drew Brees is clearly the best quarterback in Saints history. His praise for the team is endless, but let's walk with them anyway.

He is currently the all-time leading yardage yard with 77,416, of which 65,068 come from time in the Saints. He is a Pro Bowl quarterback 12 times as a member of the Saints and a unique selection from the All-Pro first team. He was the offensive player of the year in 2008 and 2011. He has thrown for 5,000 or more passing yards four times and has led the league in touchdowns four times.

There is no other Saints quarterback that really comes close statistically. He will always be the player who changed the franchise from a laughing group to a dangerous team for years and years.

RICKEY JACKSON

Rickey Jackson is one of the few former Saints players to be found in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame.

Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the 1981 draft by the Saints. He played 13 of his 15 seasons in the NFL in New Orleans and accumulated 115 sacks, 1,104 tackles and 38 forced fumbles.

He had six Pro Bowl seasons in that span. He played his last two years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.