Philadelphia Eagles was created in 1933 when a group led by Bert Bell, the former NFL commissioner, secured the rights to an NFL franchise in Philadelphia.

Philidelphia won NFL championships in 1948, 1949, 1960 and, in 2017, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

When you're a great franchise of all time with an established legacy, it's hard to limit it to the top four players in team history.

So when it comes to the best of the best, which players can line up on Mount Rushmore of the Eagles? Read below for a list of the top four players the franchise has ever seen.

STEVE VAN BUREN

Two-time NFL champion with the Eagles Steve Van Buren was one of the best running backs in franchise history. Van Buren was recognized as an All-Pro seven times, which included six first-team picks. He played with the Eagles from 1944 to 1951.

Van Buren led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns four times each. He was also part of the All-Decade team from the 1940s, as well as the all-time 75th and 100th anniversary teams.

Van Buren, the No. 1 overall pick in 1944, had his No. 15 jersey retired by the Eagles. He was the first member of the team in the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1965.

WHITE REGGIE

Reggie White was not only one of the best defensive ends in franchise history, he may be the best position player in league history. Taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1984 Supplemental Draft, White was twice the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 13 times Pro Bowler and 13 times All-Pro pick, which included eight first-team nods.

White, who led the NFL in sacks twice, finished with 198.0 sacks in his career, which is the second all-time behind Bruce Smith's 200 sacks in his career. During his eight years with the Eagles, he had 124 sacks in 121 games. It was a first-team pick for the All-Decade teams of the '80s and' 90s, as well as for the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary all-time teams.

Both the Eagles and Green Bay Packers retired the No. 92 white jersey. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2006, his first year of eligibility.

BEDNARIK DE CHUCK

Chuck Bednarik, who played his entire career with the Eagles from 1949 to 1962, was the last "60-minute man" or two-way player in the league. Bednarik, a two-time NFL champion in 1949 and 1960, was selected 10 times for the All-Pro first team and eight times as Pro Bowler as center and linebacker. He played 169 games with the Eagles, and he missed just three games in 14 years.

Bednarik ended his career with 20 interceptions and was named the NFL's Greatest All-Time Center in 1969. He was part of the 1950s All-Decade Team, as well as the 50th, 75th All-Time Teams. and 100th anniversary of the NFL.

Bednarik was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1967, as well as the Eagles Hall of Fame. His No. 60 jersey was withdrawn by the Eagles.

BRIAN DAWKINS

Brian Dawkins, who played 16 seasons in the NFL, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. Considered one of the greatest securities in league history, Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five times All-Pro selection.

Dawkins finished with 1,131 tackles, 37 interceptions, 26 catches, 120 pass deviations, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries in 224 career games. He is one of six players in NFL history with 25 sacks and 25 interceptions in his career, and he is the only player in league history to record a sack catch, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown on the same game against the Houston Texans in 2002.

Dawkins was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018, and was a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as the Eagles Hall of Fame. His number 20 jersey is retired by the franchise.