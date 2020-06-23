The Pittsburgh Steelers organization was founded in 1933 and is the AFC's oldest franchise. Since the 1970 merger, the Steelers have been one of the most successful teams in NFL history.

Pittsburgh is tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl titles (6), and they won eight games of the AFC Championship, uniting the Denver Broncos for the second-biggest victory of all time.

The Steelers have produced some of the best players in league history. Quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, running backs Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris, wide receivers Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown, linebackers Jack Ham and Joey Porter, safety Troy Polamalu, offensive lineman Mike Webster and Defensive lineman James Harrison are some of the many greats who didn't make it to this list.

When you're a great all-time franchise like the Steelers, it's hard to limit it to the top four players in team history.

So when it comes to the best of the best, which players can line up at Steelers' Mount Rushmore? Read below for a list of the top four players the franchise has ever seen.

"MEANS" JOE GREENE

"Mean" Joe Greene, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, played for the team between 1969 and 1981. Regarded as the best defensive lineman in NFL history, Greene was the heart and soul of the nicknamed defense. " Steel Curtain, "which led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in six years.

Greene, drafted by the Steelers with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, was a 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, which included five first-team picks, and was a two-time NFL defensive player. of the year in 1972 and 1974.

Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969, Greene was a member of the NFL's 1970s team, as well as the all-time 75th and 100th anniversary teams. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1987, and his 75th jersey is retired by the Steelers.

JACK LAMBERT

Jack Lambert was the starting middle linebacker during an 11-year career with the Steelers. Lambert won four Super Bowl titles with the franchise and, according to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, Lambert was "the best linebacker of his time."

Lambert, the 1976 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a Pro Bowler nine times, eight times All-Pro, six of which were first-team honors, and was recognized as the Defensive Rookie of the Year when he entered. the league in 1974.

Lambert, a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1990, was also part of the Steelers 'all-time team, as well as teams from all the 1970s and' 80s, and teams of all time. of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary. He ended his career with 1,479 tackles, 28 interceptions and 23.5 sacks in 146 games played.

MEL BLOUNT

Mel Blount is one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. Blount, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, was five times Pro Bowler and six times All-Pro. He ended his career with 57 interceptions and two touchdowns.

Blount, known for his physical style of play, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1975, when he led the league with 11 interceptions. He had at least one interception in all 14 NFL seasons.

Blount, who was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1989, was a member of the NFL's 1980s team, as well as the all-time teams of the league's 75th and 100th anniversary. .

ROD WOODSON

Rod Woodson, who played 10 years with the Steelers from 1987 to 1996, won a franchise championship in Super Bowl XXXV. Woodson was an 11-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time All-Pro selection, which included six first-team honors.

Woodson was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, and led the league in interceptions twice (1999 and 2002). Woodson holds the NFL record for loose ball recoveries (32) by a defensive player, and the interceptions returned for a touchdown with 12. His 71 career interceptions are the third in league history.

Woodson was inducted into the professional soccer Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also part of the Steelers' all-time team, the 1990s NFL team and the all-time teams of 75 and 100. anniversary.