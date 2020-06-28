The All-Time Mount Rushmore of the Tennessee Titans: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Tennessee Titans franchise dates back to 1960. Back then, the team was known as the Houston Oilers and they played in the American Football League before merging with the NFL.

The Houston Oilers won two AFL championships from the start, but when they joined the NFL, winning was not easy. The team made the playoffs multiple times with players like Bum Phillips, Jerry Glanville and Jack Pardee, but it wasn't until the team moved to Nashville that they made a Super Bowl.

The Titans moved to Nashville in 1997 and became the Tennessee Oilers. The team changed its name again in 1999 and became the Tennessee Titans.

In the 1999 season, the Titans made their only Super Bowl appearance against the St. Louis Rams. The team was within a meter of winning the game.

Since then, the Titans have had a top-down race. Between those times, the team has produced several legendary players.

Eliminating a Top 4 is quite a difficult task. But here's who's in the Mount Rushmore franchise.

STEVE MCNAIR

Steve McNair and Warren Moon are probably the two most recognized players to play in the organization, and both players have a place at Mount Rushmore.

The Oilers selected McNair in the first round of the 1995 Alcorn State draft. He played 11 seasons with the team before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. With the Oilers / Titans, he recorded 27,141 passing yards and 156 touchdown passes.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler and co-MVP in 2003 with Peyton Manning.

McNair died in 2009 in a murder-suicide perpetrated by his lover.

BRUCE MATTHEWS

Bruce Matthews spent his entire 19-year career with the Oilers / Titans organization. He was selected in the first-round draft in 1983 and lived up to expectations.

Matthews was one of the few guys who could play every position on the line of scrimmage. He was primarily a guard during his career, but he also managed to play center and tackle.

He was 14 times Pro Bowler and seven times selected for the All-Pro first team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

LUNA WARREN

Warren Moon played 10 years for the Oilers during his career. He was given the starting quarterback job from the start. Although the team was 3-13 in its first season, they did not give up on Moon.

He would record 33,685 aerial yards and 196 aerial touchdowns. Moon led the league twice in passing yards: 1990 with 4,689 and 1991 with 4,690.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler with the team and the 1990 Offensive Player of the Year.

Moon also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

EARL CAMPBELL

Earl Campbell was an electrician whose career ended too soon.

Campbell played about seven seasons for the Oilers before being traded to the New Orleans Saints and then abruptly retired.

He led the league in three consecutive seasons: 1978 to 1980. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. He also carried the ball more than 300 times per season.

Campbell was five times Pro Bowler and three times First-Team All-Pro. He was the offensive player of the year three times and won the MVP award in 1979, his second season in the league.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.