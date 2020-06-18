The alleged links of & # 39; spy & # 39; by Jeffrey Epstein under new scrutiny in a new book

Jeffrey Epstein's life and death remain a kind of seedy mystery film.

More than 10 months after his shocking death, it is still unclear how the disgraced financier rose in rank to accumulate a "black book" of high-profile contacts and world leaders, why he was able to enter into such a negotiated plea for love. Settlement in 2007 despite a sex offender conviction, the conditions under which he allegedly killed himself in a Manhattan cell, and precisely how the self-styled "billionaire financier" made his many millions.

A recently published book purports to shed light on at least the latter, revealing that he may have made at least a few big dollars, and awarded something of a free pass for his decades of irregularities, through covert intelligence actions.

While Epstein's notion as a "spy" has long been spread in the rumor mill, the book "Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales," written by Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, and James Robertson, claims he had ties with Mossad, the Israeli national intelligence agency.

"When we set out to write a book about his crimes, we thought we knew the whole story. However, in a short time, what we discovered was compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy, largely to the Mossad of Israel, and it allowed him to operate in the United States seemingly without consequence, "Dylan Howard told Fox News. "This is a much bigger story than the world has ever known and is largely ignored or overlooked in the new reports on Epstein."

PRINCE ANDREW HAS NEVER BEEN & # 39; A GOAL & # 39; OF THE INVESTIGATIONS OF THE UNITED STATES WITH RESPECT TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES, THE LAWYERS SAY

Indeed, Epstein's political associations over the years were numerous, from President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

"He (Epstein) used his power to exploit the vulnerable and minors, while covering their tracks within the innermost circles of the establishment. He used his access to trap the rich and famous, and traded the land he had over them the most secret intelligence agencies in the world, "continued Howard. "The conclusion of our report is clear: Epstein was a spy, leading a complex intelligence operation with the purpose of blackmailing powerful individuals and politicians in the United States and abroad. But for whom?"

Supposedly, Epstein himself was known to tell others that he "was dirty with powerful people," raising red flags over whether prominent individuals were lured into his illicit sex ring and then forced to pay or remain silent.

Shortly after Epstein was arrested by federal officials at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey last year on a new round of traffic charges, then the United States. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was criticized for his role in overseeing the 2007 Epstein deal, while the US Attorney in Miami.

Acosta, who resigned amid the firestorm, later said he was told to back down when the Epstein deal was being forged because the disgraced financier "belonged to intelligence," the Daily Beast reported.

On the other hand, the questions still revolve when it comes to his girlfriend and confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been widely accused of aiding his request for underage girls to have sex, and how and why it has gone unnoticed since his arrest by the FBI last summer and his subsequent death.

A page six report earlier this year quoted an unidentified source stating that she had her own intelligence ties, therefore she is "protected because of the information she has about the most powerful people in the world" and that they kept her in "safe houses".

Similarly, Maxwell's own father, British press baron Robert Maxwell, was plagued with conspiracies that he was also an undercover intelligence agent for Israel. His death in 1991 was declared a suicide, and he was currently experiencing financial difficulties and his business empire, Maxwell Communication Corporation, was reeling from collapse.

NANCY GRACIA: WHY HAS JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PIMP NOT BEEN ARRESTED?

Much of the explosive claims made in the new book come from self-proclaimed Iranian-born former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe, who says he served as Robert Maxwell's handler and introduced Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein and Mossad.

However, Israel denied Menashe's intelligence links shortly after he was arrested in 1989 in the United States on charges of arms trafficking. However, he was acquitted the following year.

"Mr. Epstein was the simple idiot who was out there giving girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States. Look, fucking isn't a crime. It might be embarrassing, but it's not a crime. But (having sex) with a Fourteen-year-old girl is a crime, "reads a passage attributed to Ben-Menashe in the book. "And he was taking pictures of fourteen-year-old f ** king girls, if you want to clear it up. They would just blackmail people; they would just blackmail people like that."

JEFFREY SWAMP CONSPIRACY THEORIES EPSING OF FRINGE AND MAINSTREAM CASE

However, unanswered questions pertaining to Epstein still abound.

According to Dylan, Epstein used the classic honey trap, or "love trap" as it is sometimes known, to build his blackmail files.

"Even for those who did not fall for it, its mere presence in its orbit was enough for Epstein to gather information," he said. "Epstein calculated himself. He rubbed shoulders with those who could unknowingly provide him with information and intelligence."

And while the criminal case against Epstein was subsequently withdrawn as a result of his death, civil lawsuits filed by alleged victims of his alleged "sex ring", and disputes over his wealth and finances continue.

Last week, a senior law enforcement official in the US Virgin Islands. The US, where Epstein owned his own islands, demanded to know why Epstein's estate has not yet explained the "irregularities" in a "series of unexplained transactions involving about $ 39 million before and after his death," according to the New York Times.

In a court filing last week, Denise George, the attorney general for the US Virgin Islands. The US declared that it was against removing a criminal activity embargo that placed it on its $ 600 million estate given the sex trafficking indictment brought by the Justice Department before he died.

He noted the unrecognized transactions worth $ 39 million belonging to Southern Country International, an international banking entity that Epstein created in 2014 to handle funds "only from non-national clients." Therefore, Geroge stated that some of the transactions apparently violate the bank's statutes.

Fox News was unable to independently verify the claims of spies set forth in the book.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it can all be just the tip of the iceberg. Howard noted that others have more recently approached with first-hand statements about Epstein's intelligences.

"I don't think Epstein worked exclusively for Mossad. I think many countries sought information from him, and he also bought information from the highest bidder. It also helps explain how Epstein was able to build a bewildering billion dollar fortune." Howard added. "So not only was Epstein running a shocking & # 39; criminal enterprise & # 39 ;, as the FBI described it, but it was one with deep commercial and intelligence ties in various countries."