The alternate president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, tests positive for coronavirus

Añez announced on Twitter that he had contracted the virus and would be in quarantine for 14 days.

"Since many of them [my team members] tested positive for coronavirus over the past week, I also tested, and it was also positive," he said in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

"I will be in quarantine for 14 days until I do a new test to see how I am doing. I feel good, I feel strong, I will continue to work practically from my isolation and I want to thank all the Bolivian men and women who are working to help in this health crisis that we are having, "he said.

Añez's announcement comes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández tested positive for the virus.