The AN-225: how the Cold War created the world's largest airplane

(CNN) – The first powered airplane flight by the Wright brothers over Kitty Hawk's windswept beach in North Carolina in 1903 covered 120 feet. That historic flight would fit entirely into the cargo hold of the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world's largest fully operational aircraft.

Powered by six turbofan engines and spanning almost the length of a soccer field, this smooth giant of the skies can carry larger and heavier loads than any other aircraft, and is unique in the aviation world, since only one was built.

A favorite with airplane watchers worldwide, the AN-225 draws a crowd every time it visits an airport during one of its rare, and often spectacular, heavy lifting jobs.

Spectators film the AN-225 Mriya from the observation deck at Perth International Airport. Paul Kane / Getty Images

"It looks great during takeoff and landing and appears to be gliding slowly through the air due to its large size," said Ilya Grinberg, a Soviet aviation expert and professor of engineering at Buffalo State University. "It can be easily photographed with any type of camera and it looks very impressive from any angle. I think it really is an engineering marvel," he said.

Recently, the aircraft has been used in the Covid-19 relief effort to carry record loads of protective equipment. But its original mission was very different: born from the Cold War, the AN-225 was designed to be part of the Soviet space program.

A flying dream

The AN-225 was conceived to carry Soviet space shuttles. GENYA SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images

A new era in space exploration began in April 1981, when the first space shuttle went into orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its large cargo compartment was a design feature powered by the Pentagon, which used the Shuttle on a handful of classified missions to send military satellites into orbit. The USSR perceived this ability as a threat and wanted a vehicle that could do the same.

The result was the Buran ("Blizzard" in Russian), a Soviet shuttle that looked remarkably like its American counterpart, right down to the black and white paint job.

But whether it was a direct clone or simply informed by aerodynamic laws, the Buran, along with its companion rocket, the Energiya, had a logistical problem: how to transport the spacecraft from manufacturing facilities around Moscow to Baikonur. Cosmodrome, 1,300 miles away in southern Kazakhstan, from where the Soviet space missions departed.

The Buran shuttle from the Soviet Union resembled its American counterpart. TASS / AFP via Getty Images

Instead of building a new highway through rivers and mountains, Soviet engineers asked the Antonov Design Office in Kiev to create a new transport plane capable of carrying the shuttle and its rocket. It would also be used to transport the Buran back to Baikonur each time it landed at a backup site instead of the Cosmodrome upon returning from orbit.

Antonov based it on an existing model, the AN-124 Ruslan (meaning "Condor"), which is already a very large aircraft, larger than the Boeing 747-400.

The total size was significantly increased, with the objective of doubling the load capacity. Visible improvements included an additional pair of engines, bringing the total to six and a longer undercarriage, increasing the wheel count to 32. A new double tail with an oversized vertical stabilizer was also added. to allow the plane to carry the Buran on its back.

The resulting giant, so large that it protruded from its hangar during the opening ceremony, was named the AN-225 Mriya.

"Mriya is the Ukrainian word for & # 39; dream & # 39 ;. It was the first Soviet aircraft to be baptized with a Ukrainian name," Grinberg said.

The AN-225 carrying the space shuttle Buran was the star of the 1989 Paris air show. aviation-images.com/UIG/Getty Images

Antonov's Design Office worked quickly to produce the finished aircraft in just three and a half years, but still was unable to keep up with the development of the Buran, so a workaround was chosen: retrofitting a fleet of old 3M bombers. -T to carry the spacecraft unassembled.

When the AN-225 was finally ready, it was a story that couldn't be reached: both the Buran and the AN-225 first flew in late 1988, a year before the fall of the Berlin Wall, heralding the collapse of the Soviet Union.

As a result, the Buran program was canceled after just one official mission, and the AN-225 ended up carrying the transport style in tow on just a dozen test flights.

The duo stole the show when it appeared at the 1989 Paris Air Show, but their main mission had disappeared. An outlandish proposal to transform it into a flying hotel, with suites and pools and space for 1,500 guests, never came true, and the AN-225 ended up in a hangar where it was stripped of parts and rusted for seven years.

A new life

How many wheels? The landing gear of the AN-225. Paul Kane / Getty Images

In 2001, the AN-225 was dusted, completely updated with modern equipment, and put back into service.

In the same year, he set 124 world records, according to Antonov, including those for carrying capacity, loaded flight altitude and record-breaking cargo elevation to an altitude.

"This happened on the day of the September 11, 2001 tragedy, and therefore all of these records went unnoticed," Grinberg said. "That day, five battle tanks, each weighing 50 tons, served as the control cargo. And they entered the cargo cabin themselves."

The plane was resurrected because Antonov Airlines, a division of the Antonov company that operates about a dozen heavy transport aircraft, was receiving requests for cargo deliveries that were beyond the capabilities of the AN-124, known as the "little brother." of the AN-225 ". "

"We quickly understood that there was an increasing demand for oversized or extremely heavy cargo parts," said Vitaliy Shost, senior deputy director of Antonov Airlines. He says the AN-225 is capable of accommodating up to 950 cubic meters of cargo, compared to 750 for the AN-124 and 650 for a Boeing 747.

The AN-225 has set numerous world records. Simon Cooper / PA Images / Getty Images

This capacity would allow the AN-225 to transport up to 16 shipping containers or 80 family cars. The cargo hold also has a titanium floor for added strength and its own crane system to load cargo efficiently. The maximum payload is 250 tons, reached in 2001 when transporting the five battle tanks. The record for the heaviest part ever transported by air was reached by the An-225 in 2009, when a generator was transported from Germany to Armenia. It weighed 187 tons.

The plane set other records, such as the longest cargo item in the history of transportation, two wind turbines measuring 137 feet each, delivered from China to Denmark, and earned a Guinness World Records entry by hosting an art display of 500 paintings by 120 Ukrainian artists at an altitude of 33,000 feet.

The AN-225 has also carried water turbines, nuclear fuel, construction vehicles, light aircraft, and maglev trains. Electric generators are their most common type of charging.

Crew members in protective suits stand inside an Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane during a delivery of protective masks from China. RONNY HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images

In April 2020, the AN-225 set another record by transporting 100 tons of Covid-19 protection equipment, medications, and tests from Tianjin, China, to Warsaw, Poland (with a refueling stop in Kazakhstan). The landing in Poland was broadcast live to an audience of 80,000, according to Antonov.

"We did not expect the aircraft to be involved in this business, because boxed PPE is not the standard type of cargo for the An-225, but due to unavailability of transportation, our customers requested it," Shost said. "For two and a half months we made 10 flights from China to different parts of the world."

One second

There is a second unfinished Antonov An-255 that languishes in a Kiev factory. Vladmir Shtanko / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The AN-225 flies in moderation. Its high operating cost, which uses more than 20 tons of fuel per hour according to Shost, equivalent to $ 6,700 at current prices, limits it to the most demanding jobs.

"Last year, the plane made about 20 flights. In 2020 we are already on 10 flights, and we expect 10 more until the end of the year," added Shost.

That means current demand is easily handled by the existing Solitaire AN-225. Although Antonov has all the necessary parts to build a second one in his warehouse, he does not plan to do it any time soon. China once expressed a desire to buy the parts and build the plane, but due to the complicated logistics of transporting them abroad, the plan never materialized.

However, the fact that the AN-225 is one of a kind adds to its mystique.

"This plane is our pride and joy, a business card for the Antonov company and Ukraine itself," said Shost. "I first saw her when she was a school boy and she was so impressed with me that I couldn't believe she could really fly. Now I make sure she does."

Antonov is constantly updating the AN-225 to keep up with international flight rules and requirements, and the company says the plane will be in service for at least another 25 years. It is good news for aviation enthusiasts and airplane watchers, who appear en masse with every appearance.

"This aircraft ranks 10/10 on an observer's dream list, in my opinion," said Casey Groulx, a Canadian aircraft observer who photographed the An-225 when it landed in Toronto in late May to deliver the equipment for Covid-19 relief.

"It was an absolute dream come true, as I had always wanted to see this incredible plane. There were many other observers. It felt very special to have the feeling of having seen the largest airplane in the world.