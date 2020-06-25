The ancient & # 39; Twilight Zone & # 39; it talks about the strange times in which we live better than the new.





Creator Rod Serling's anthology show defined the genre and formed countless numbers of science fiction threads, but also covered themes that resonate to this day. These include, in no particular order, racism, loneliness, the fragile nature of society, and the enduring notion that the greatest threat to humanity is often what we tend to do to ourselves.

It's worth noting that when "The Twilight Zone" was released in 1959, the lessons of World War II and the horrors inflicted by Nazi Germany were relatively fresh on viewers' minds. The Cold War was also in full swing, so the idea of ​​oppressive regimes informed Serling and his collaborators.

Still, as the show made clear on multiple occasions, fear and mistrust were potentially our most dangerous enemies, qualities that could quickly upset ordinary people and destroy seemingly idyllic neighborhoods.

Nothing exemplifies that better than two episodes: "The Monsters Are Due in Maple Street," in which fear of alien intruders causes neighbors to suspect and confront each other; and "The Shelter," where a family's bomb shelter triggers a crisis among those seeking protection and shelter amid the threat of a nuclear attack.