The ancient Greeks may have built & # 39; disability ramps & # 39; in some temples

The ancient Greeks did not build temples just for healthy people; This ancient society purposely built ramps in some of its temples, especially in healing shrines, so that people with disabilities can access the sites, a new study suggests.

Some of these ramps date back to before the 4th century BC. C., and were probably also used by other people with limited mobility, including the elderly, pregnant and very young, said study researcher Debby Sneed, professor of classics at California State University. , Long Beach.

"It seems clear that the most reasonable explanation for (these) ramps is that they were intended to help visitors with reduced mobility access the spaces they needed to experience religious healing," Sneed told Live Science in an email. "This should not really surprise us: the Greeks built these spaces for disabled people, and they built the spaces so that their target visitor could access them."

Related: Photos: Mysterious Ancient Tomb in Amphipolis

Until now, archaeologists have largely neglected to study the ramps in ancient Greece, Sneed said. He became interested in these sloping surfaces while carrying out a project on adaptations for the disabled in ancient Greece. His research showed that the disabled were recognized and cared for, at least in part, in ancient Greece.

For example, in the 4th century BC. C. In Athens, "the city provided a regular maintenance payment for adult male citizens who were disabled and unable to support themselves because of their disability," Sneed said. "We know about this payment mainly because we have a speech, delivered by a man who says he walks with the help of two crutches." This man had been charged with welfare fraud, so he was "defending both his disability and his inability to support himself because of it," Sneed said.

Despite these maintenance payments, "I want to make it clear that the ancient Greek world was not a progressive utopia, but we see some interesting solutions," said Sneed.

As part of his research, Sneed examined ancient Greek healing sanctuaries, which were destinations for people seeking treatments or cures for permanent and temporary health conditions, including vision problems, conceiving problems, pregnancy problems, dire poisonings , arm and leg injuries, and developmental problems in children (one man, for example, took his nonverbal son to a healing sanctuary in search of a cure, Sneed said). Then, he realized that many healing sanctuaries had one thing in common: the ramps.

"I was familiar with ramps, but most religious (non-healing) shrines have only one ramp, maybe two," he said. "When I looked at the most important healing sanctuary in Greece, the Sanctuary of Asclepius at Epidaurus, I discovered that there were at least 11 permanent stone ramps giving access to nine different structures", once the building renovations began in 370 BC. C.

The installation of ramps required money, resources and extra space, so they were probably built to serve a much-needed purpose, he said.

Multipurpose ramps?

Previously, scholars used to attribute the ramps found in ancient Greece as a conduit for animal sacrifice, dedication ceremonies to the gods that involved heavy objects, or construction. "(But) these explanations are not satisfactory," Sneed said. "First, slaughtered animals rarely went to temples: they were killed on a ramp outside the temple and they had no reason to be led inside."

Second, the temples were dedicated to the gods, but the buildings whose dedications involved heavy materials (called treasures) never had ramps, so the ramps could not have been used for this purpose, Sneed said. Finally, the Greeks used cranes and other forklifts during construction, not ramps.

Related: In photos: 8 new shipwrecks discovered in Greece

"So since these traditional explanations don't really work, and ramps appear much more often in contexts where we know there were many disabled people, the most likely explanation is that the ramps were built with the needs of disabled people in mind" Sneed said. That said, these ramps may serve multiple purposes, he said, just as today's ramps are used by people in wheelchairs, baggage-pulling travelers, bicyclists, and parents pushing baby strollers.

The study's argument is compelling, said Mark Wilson Jones, professor of architecture at the University of Bath in England, and author of "Origins of Classical Architecture: Temples, Orders, and Gifts for the Gods in Ancient Greece" (Yale University Press , 2014), who did not participate in the investigation.

"Although there may be other uses for the ramps, the aim of the article is well done, especially when it comes to healing sanctuaries," Wilson Jones told Live Science.

However, although ramps were popular in healing shrines, they were still relatively rare in ancient Greece. A survey of Doric column temples found ramps in less than 20 of them. Of these, most temples have only one ramp leading to the main building, making the 11 ramps in the healing Sanctuary of Asclepius at Epidaurus even more extraordinary.

Given these small numbers, "it would take a larger sample group to have a statistical basis for the findings," that curative sanctuaries tend to have ramps that were likely built for the disabled, Wilson Jones said.

Sneed noted that his research shows how important it is for the field to include a diversity of scientists. Perhaps one of the reasons ramps in ancient Greece have never been evaluated to cater for the disabled is because "many archaeologists are not physically disabled (or do not identify themselves as physically disabled), so they are not regularly thinking about access problems in the course of their daily lives, "he said.

The study was published online today (July 21) in the journal Antiquity.

Originally published in Live Science.