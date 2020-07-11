The anger behind Trump's action on Roger Stone (opinion)

Stone remains a convicted criminal, having lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. But he won't have to serve a judge's 40-month sentence, and, in theory, he could persuade an appeals court to either revoke his sentence or get Trump's full pardon.
Trump cannot change the Covid-19 numbers or the Supreme Court ruling, but he, like every president, has the unquestionable and non-reviewable power to commute federal sentences. Trump enthusiastically seized the privilege and simultaneously lashed out at his enemies, primarily special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation led to Stone's interrogation and his subsequent lies under oath.
"Roger Stone is a victim of Russia's deception that the left and its media allies perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency," the White House statement said. "These charges stemmed from recklessness caused by frustration and malice. That's why Mueller's out-of-control prosecutors, desperate for flashy headlines to make up for a failed investigation, set their sights on Stone."
That is a fantastic departure from reality, of course. There is abundant evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the events were finally compiled in a special report issued by the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee.
But Trump, exercising his powers of clemency, did not bother to be precise, fair, or measured. "Roger Stone has already suffered a lot. He was treated very unfairly, like many others in this case," the White House statement concludes. "Roger Stone is now a free man!"
The commutation marks Trump's place at the center of Washington's power policy. Your health experts might contradict it; his appointees to the Supreme Court could vote against him; members of his family could attack him. But only the president can commute federal sentences, and no one can stop or reverse the action.
Those who see Trump's favor with Stone as an effort to keep him quiet are missing the point. Yes, Trump's suspension of leniency is an abuse of power, and such leniency offers were part of the impeachment articles against President Richard Nixon.
But in this case, it may not even be necessary. It was highly unlikely that Stone, a lifelong political soldier, would turn on Trump. And it's unclear that he can significantly betray the president even if he wanted to: After decades of deception and dirty tricks, Stone's word would have little credibility with prosecutors or the public.
So Stone, the self-described dirty trickster, escapes from one of the tightest arrangements of his colorful life. The fate of a political operation is the least of Trump's problems. But this was a problem that I could solve with the stroke of a pen.