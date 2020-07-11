The anger behind Trump's action on Roger Stone (opinion)





Stone remains a convicted criminal, having lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. But he won't have to serve a judge's 40-month sentence, and, in theory, he could persuade an appeals court to either revoke his sentence or get Trump's full pardon.

Trump cannot change the Covid-19 numbers or the Supreme Court ruling, but he, like every president, has the unquestionable and non-reviewable power to commute federal sentences. Trump enthusiastically seized the privilege and simultaneously lashed out at his enemies, primarily special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation led to Stone's interrogation and his subsequent lies under oath.

"Roger Stone is a victim of Russia's deception that the left and its media allies perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency," the White House statement said. "These charges stemmed from recklessness caused by frustration and malice. That's why Mueller's out-of-control prosecutors, desperate for flashy headlines to make up for a failed investigation, set their sights on Stone."