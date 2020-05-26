The Animal Crossing museum is impressive, even for real-life museum professionals.

There is a lot to unlock Animal Crossing: New Horizons, from the Able sisters' clothing store to the department store, to Nook’s Cranny, but perhaps the most enriching feature of the game is the island museum.

"Someone who designed this really likes museums or has had some experience with them," said Elizabeth Musteen-Allison, head of exhibition production at the National Museum of Natural History.

Despite the museum taking serious liberties: some insects are allowed to roam, the links between the dinosaurs are only roughly traced, and, as Musteen-Allison noted, the presence of a fountain would become a danger ("I was thinking to myself, 'Oh, how nice it would be to be able to have a fountain and not have to worry about what people would put in it, or immerse your children in it'). There is no doubt that the building is designed with love and care.

Since the game's release, the museum has become a popular feature, not only because of the opportunity to torment Blathers by donating mistakes or waking him up during the day, but because it's so well designed. The museum's insect, fish, fossil, and (recently added) art rooms are beautiful, and go a long way, at least to the untrained eye, to replicate the real experience of walking through a real-life museum.

Image: Nintendo via Polygon

To get a better idea of ​​how New Horizons Comparing the museum to real-world museums, Polygon led three real-world museum professionals to explore Blathers' pride and joy: Monisa Ahmed, developer of exhibits at the Field Museum; Elizabeth Musteen-Allison, Head of Exhibition Production at the National Museum of Natural History; and Vivian Trakinski, director of scientific visualization at the American Museum of Natural History.

For an "in-person" tour of New horizons & # 39; museum, flying to Ahmed New Horizons The island revealed not only a crop of assorted fruit trees, but custom designs next to each indicating what type of fruit the tree bears.

"If you want to know what developers are like, we are the type of people who would tag our trees," said Ahmed.

Swimming with the fish

There are some explicit real-life analogues to the creatures in New Horizons& # 39; Museum, for example, the T-Rex in the fossil hall was modeled after the Field Museum's SUE, but it talks about how carefully the museum is designed which, even without those specific references, is reminiscent of real-life museums .

"This part of the museum reminded me a lot of the Ocean Life Hall (of the American Museum of Natural History)," Trakinski said of the fish room. “Our Oceanic Living Room was designed as a kind of giant diorama that you can enter, with the giant blue whale hanging from the ceiling. It is a very immersive room, with the sensation of water above, and the surrounding dioramas contribute to this sensation of being inside a diorama. The first room really captured that feeling for me. "

Meanwhile, Ahmed recalled the Georgia Aquarium for the largest tank in the room, containing specimens that include sharks and sunfish. He also praised the organization of the fish, as the exhibits are modeled on the habitats in which they were caught. And while his specimen is taxidermized rather than alive and swimming, the Field Museum also features a coelacanth.

"It's very unpleasant. I see visitors confused but intrigued by it all the time," said Ahmed.

Other details in the museum also recall real-world practices, though they may be less immediately visible. Musteen-Allison praised the find of the path (the signs and symbols indicating where visitors are and what other exhibits are near them) present throughout the hall, as well as the more general signage: "If you look at the aquarium here, you will see Note that the labels on the wall have illustrations so you can know what fish they are talking about, which we also do, because if you don't know what an oarfish looks like, you can't identify one unless you have a photo. "

Image: Nintendo via Polygon

Musteen-Allison even pointed out that details such as electrical outlets, vents, drains, and general construction services mimicked the design of real-world museums, although a lack of consistent elevators and ramps left the museum non-ADA compliant. However, both Musteen-Allison and Ahmed were delighted with the number of benches present throughout the museum.

"Nine out of 10 times, when we survey visitors about what we need to add to exhibits, it's just that we need more banks," said Ahmed.

Walking with Dinosaurs

If anything, the fossil show demonstrates an even higher level of attention to detail. Ahmed noted that the mounted specimens, while posing slightly more dramatically than their real-life counterparts, seemed professionally made. Musteen-Allison said that while the first room showed some "old school" practices of placing specimens in glass domes, the methodology felt modern; The floor of the fossil room is decorated with a phylogenetic tree, a branching diagram that demonstrates evolutionary relationships between species.

"They are an important part of science," said Musteen-Allison. "(They represent that) all things are related, which is a big problem."

Ahmed and Trakinski echoed the importance of New Horizons representing the evolutionary tree. Although Ahmed noted that the tree might be over-simplified, it was still one of the most exciting things in the museum.

"I really like that they took the evolutionary approach and are trying to imply that all life is connected in some way," he said. "I think especially in the current social and political climate, it's great to see that the messages on science and evolution are very real, even if it's a video game."

Image: Nintendo via Polygon

In another real-life parallel, Trakinski noted that the American Museum of Natural History has a similar feature. The museum's fourth floor distributes animals through cladograms, a type of diagram used to show relationships between organisms, but which differs from a phylogenetic tree in that it does not show how ancestors relate to descendants, to link mammals and dinosaurs extinct.

"In a meeting, we were talking about all these different stories that we could tell in a particular exhibition, and it all went back to evolution," Trakinski recalled. “(Our provost) said:‘ Well, there really is only one story. The history of evolution. "

New Horizons It is limited in how granular that story can go, as there is less space for exhibits than there would be in a real-world museum. As such, fossils are grouped roughly, rather than by each specific evolutionary thread, but that practice is not entirely out of the ordinary.

"It is very similar to what the Field Museum does," Ahmed said, comparing New HorizonsFossil display strategy for the Jurassic Cretaceous portion of the Planet in Evolution of the Field exhibit. “Everything is mixed for reasons of visitor experience. Most people just want to go directly to the dinosaur room. You want to make sure you put similar things in the same room and organize them as precisely as possible, but also take into account the visitor experience (…) You don't want the experience to be less enjoyable just for precision reasons. "

However, using the phylogenetic tree in real displays can be tricky.

"We found trees to be difficult for people to understand," Musteen-Allison explained. "Some people understand that the lines mean they are related and that different colors mean family, but (it can be difficult) because you are talking about millions and millions of years ago. And sometimes the branches between them are millions and millions of years. One Our curators like to say that there is more time between Diplodocus and T-Rex than you and T-Rex, and people don't think about the age of dinosaurs that extend to that kind of length. "

As a result, it may be more intuitive to display older animals grouped by habitat, ecosystem, or size.

As for the last room in the fossil hall, although the purpose of the exhibit is not entirely clear, Ahmed called the silhouettes of villagers a way for their neighbors to connect with the material.

"It's really nice that they are setting the characters in the (Animal crossing) world as real animals that share a common ancestor, "he noted." Also, from the visitor's point of view, if any of their islanders came to this museum, they could find a connection point and meet on the wall and then find which one. it would be their common ancestor (…) There is a personal connection there. The game does a good job of giving you ways to invest in the museum on a personal level. "

The best room in the bug room.

The bug room is perhaps the area where New Horizons The greatest amount of liberties is taken, since a good part of the insects that are inside can roam freely. However, the insect room also has one of the most vital rooms in the entire museum: the laboratory.

"This is my favorite room in the entire museum, because it reminds me a lot of the work," said Ahmed, as we toured the laboratory. “The fact that this museum has some kind of laboratory space speaks volumes for the amount of detail that went into its creation. Museums have rooms and halls where scientists spend time preparing specimens or doing their own research. "

Image: Nintendo via Polygon

The Field Museum, National Museum of Natural History, and American Museum of Natural History have similar real-life labs that allow visitors to observe researchers at work or experience hands-on learning.

"(The lab) is really interesting because natural history museums and science centers are merging a little bit," Trakinski said, adding: "Natural history museums that used to be much more about observation are now introducing many opportunities. practices, both to attract the public, especially the younger audience, and to help communicate the process of science and how scientists acquire the knowledge that is exhibited in museums. "

Ahmed shared a similar sentiment, explaining that museums "(are) not intended to be a space for collecting a lot of dead, unused, but a place that is constantly thriving and living with real science and real discoveries all the time. " a point that feels particularly apt given that New HorizonsThe museum can only exist and prosper with player contributions.

Video game design taking into account real life.

the New Horizons museum is also an improvement of the museum in New sheet, according to Ahmed, who compared the museum in the Nintendo 3DS game to a trophy room rather than a real museum. There are improvements that could be made to make it feel more realistic: Ahmed suggested more text about the animals on the plates, while Musteen-Allison suggested more freedom to explore rather than structured paths through the exhibits, but the passion that developers have for the characteristic is evident. Ahmed even praised Blathers and said: "He feels as real as any other museum curator, really passionate, he has things he likes, things he doesn't like. (…) The things he will tell you about some of these fossils are so real, and in a way that is very digestible and easy to understand. "

"This game really captures the appeal of collecting," said Trakinski, comparing New Horizons"I encourage players to collect insects, bugs, and fossils the way the American Museum of Natural History encourages visitors to be active on identification days, where scientists identify objects brought in by visitors. Animal crossing The museum also serves as an extension of what real-life museums are trying to do, particularly as an educational tool.

"Something we've been thinking about a lot lately is really getting rid of the limits of, 'here is the interactive experience, and then here is the physical display,' Trakinski explained." We're thinking of how to design exhibits where digital technology and digital content it's part of the space, part of the exhibition tree. It's not like a separate complement. (…) Digital is just another dimension of what we've always been doing. "

the New Horizons The museum goes a long way in breaking those limits, as players need not be familiar with museums in any capacity to appreciate and benefit from them. It's not just that the museum look Like a museum, down to minor maintenance details, but it's built with real science and the museum's real missions in mind. The game's natural mechanics encourage players to explore and collect specimens, and while talking to Blathers provides the most information, the simple act of walking through the virtual museum is also revealing. The donated fossils, insects, and fish are kept in habitats that mimic the ones they would live in, and special visual embellishments like the phylogenetic tree and a model of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs provide immediate clues to the things on display. It is through this care to care that New Horizons It not only recreates the physical experience of the museum, but also the feeling of awe that accompanies such institutions.