The anti-mask group issues an "exemption card" as California ponders dating

The federal government says there is no Department of Justice approved face mask exemption card.

Those cards carry the seal of the Department of Justice and cite the Americans with Disabilities Act, but are not in fact approved by the department, the feds said in a recent statement.

The cards are being distributed by an anti-mask group called the Freedom to Breathe Agency, Today.com reported Friday.

The agency has been issuing cards that claim to "exempt" the cardholder from having to wear a mask wherever he goes, citing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I am exempt from any ordinance that requires the use of face masks in public. Wearing a face mask represents a mental and / or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you. "Read one version of the card.

TFBA founder Lenka Koloma said the cards never stated that they were issued by the ADA or the Justice Department and that they should make people "aware of their rights," she said.

But the Justice Department released a statement saying that many of the fake cards include the department's stamp.

"The Department urges the public not to trust the information in these publications and visit ADA.gov to obtain ADA information issued by the Department." said the statement.

In response to the growing COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County has begun considering issuing citations for "reckless danger" to people who refuse to wear a mask in public.

"I really can't understand the people who are politicizing the wearing of masks, literally for some people, an election that (will mean) life and death," Councilman Paul Koretz said Friday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also announced Friday that he would leave it to county officials, but that he was "committed to intervening." is that the county was unable to establish adequate prevention measures.

On Saturday morning, Los Angeles County led the nation in the number of confirmed cases, with 91,577 reported.