The AOC's Brilliant Advocacy for Women Seeking Power (opinion)

Second, our political system was specifically designed to encourage the representation of different political views in Congress, so it is still unusual to see a member of Congress denigrating himself and the institution verbally attacking another member of this way. Ocasio-Cortez said it had never happened before and tweeted "Believe it or not, I generally get along well with my fellow Republicans. We know how to review our legislative fight at the committee gate."

Democratic representatives. Ruben Gallego from Arizona and Dean Phillips of Minnesota He highlighted the sexism at stake here, tweeting that they had previously expressed the same views on poverty and crime without being addressed in the way Ocasio-Cortez was. Supposedly, using the word "bitch" in his surprising violation of decorum, Yoho suggested that what he was really complaining about was that a woman dared to exercise political power.

We know this because his choice of that word (allegedly) is often used to denigrate women for being (in the eyes of the person handling the term) malicious, unpleasant, or selfish. These are also the characteristics used to describe women who dare to seek power, as Kate Manne writes in "Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny". Manne says that when women compete for positions typically held by men, they tend to be portrayed as "morally suspicious." That is why, according to Manne, "aversion and hostility are relatively predictable reactions for women politicians who aspire to the highest office."

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez responded to the confrontation by tweeting , "Hey, b * tches & # 39; do things." Claiming the word and using it to refer to powerful women in a nod to a famous sketch by Tina Fey on Saturday Night Live, Ocasio-Cortez toyed with Yoho's attempt to use the term to punish her for exercising political power as a woman, and , brilliantly, she refused to let him do it.

On Thursday, a day after Yoho's cowardly no apology, Ocasio-Cortez headed to the Chamber floor to address his fellow congressmen and congressmen and diverted the conversation from the personal attack toward the broader culture of misogyny than women in this expensive country. She responded to Yoho as she called everyone from President Donald Trump to the men on the subway for upholding a culture of "impunity, of accepting violence and violent language against women, and a whole power structure to back it up." .

She also broke Yoho's protests that he is a family man with a wife and two daughters by turning that worn-out defense upside down. "I am two years younger than Mister Yoho's youngest daughter. I am also someone's daughter. Fortunately, my father is not alive to see how Mister Yoho treated his daughter."

She went on to say, "When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give other men permission to do that to their daughters. By using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, the women of his community, and I am here to stand up and say that this is not acceptable. "

Here's something else that Americans shouldn't accept: pretending this didn't happen. Representative Roger Williams (R-Texas) was walking with Yoho throughout the exchange reported by Lillis. However, when asked about it, Williams claimed he was distracted. "I was actually thinking, as I was going down the stairs, I was thinking about some problems that I have to solve in my district. I don't know what their topic was," he said. A man who does not notice that a woman is attacked publicly and personally cannot be trusted as he simply tries to do his job when it happens in front of his eyes to look after the interests of women in general, and therefore has no place to stay public office.

Coincidentally, amid a pandemic, presidential election, and an impending economic crisis, Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson decided it was a good use of his airtime this week to report false accusations that Al Jazeera reporter Kimberly Halkett called to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, "a liar." bitch "when he actually said," Okay, you don't want to get involved, "a comment backed by both the audio recording and the official White House transcript.

Interestingly, this unsubstantiated rumor spread by Twitter users was picked up by Carlson, who was willing to denounce the alleged use of a derogatory phrase against a woman, when she was a woman on the right. Carlson, let's not forget, has called women "extremely primitive" and has rated various female celebrities, repeatedly "white whores", "c *** y", ugly and sows. (Carlson declined to apologize for his comments when they reappeared last year and simply ignored the controversy by calling his own comments "mischievous.")

When attacking Ocasio-Cortez, Yoho had no facts on his side. He did not handle arguments or studies of politics. Rather, he hurled personal insults at him in an unusual and improper manner from a member of Congress. Her reported use of the word "bitch" can only be described, as Yoho might say, as gross. But by refusing to accept Yoho's insult and halfhearted apology, Ocasio-Cortez issued a much-needed defense not only of herself, but of all women seeking power.