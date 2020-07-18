The apparent retirement position of Domingo German leaves the Yankees perplexed

Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't have much to offer suspended pitcher Domingo German saying he was done with baseball on Friday.

"It is not very clear. Obviously I have seen things from Instagram, but I do not have much more clarity. I know that there has not been much between the club and him about what exactly is happening," Boone said Saturday about the publication of German, who He stated that he had "quit baseball" but has since been eliminated.

German has 63 games left with a suspension he is serving after violating MLB's domestic violence policy last year.

While the 2020 season has only 60 games scheduled, the league previously said the 27-year-old would be eligible to play in early 2021 because he also retired from last year's playoffs.