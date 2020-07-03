The Apple Watch Series 3 has dropped to $ 169 on Amazon

Our choice for the best smartwatch is even more affordable, as the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 currently has a $ 30 discount on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Silver Aluminum Case with White Sports Band ($ 169, originally $ 199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Space Gray Aluminum Case with White Sports Band ($ 169, originally $ 199; amazon.com)

Series 3 marks many of the boxes for smartwatches, especially for anyone within the Apple ecosystem. With it, you can reply to messages, make calls, ask Siri questions, use a host of apps, and even track exercises.

It runs watchOS 6 with full access to the App Store and runs on the Apple-made S3 chip, but you'll be able to upgrade to watchOS 7 this fall, when Apple releases next-gen software.

On the fitness side, the Series 3 features a built-in heart rate sensor, which can track your heart rate per minute and alert you to spikes. You can also track calories burned, a variety of exercises, and even total distance, making the Series 3 both an exercise tracker and a smart watch.

Act fast and get a 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $ 169 from Amazon. You can also view our full Series 3 review here.

Note: Prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at time of publication.