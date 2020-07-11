The army launches a civil review of Fort Hood after the murder of Vanessa Guillén





McCarthy announced the investigation after a meeting on Friday with U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, who had demanded an independent investigation into Fort Hood's handling of the murder of Guillén, one of Garcia's members.

Other reviews are underway, but this one takes matters out of the Army's reach by bringing in outside consultants. The names of the consultants have yet to be released. They are expected to spend five to 10 days on base.

It is unclear what the consultants could do regarding speaking to civilians outside the base. While on base, they are expected to review previous command climate surveys, reports of inspectors general, military criminal justice reports, and the sexual harassment and sexual assault response programs at Fort Hood.

Guillén, 20, was last seen in the parking lot of his headquarters at Fort Hood on April 22, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID). His remains were found on June 30, according to his family's attorney, Natalie Khawam.

Guillén was beaten to death with a hammer in the weapons room where she worked. His body was transported from the military facility by his killer, Khawam said, citing details the family learned during a meeting with Army investigators. Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier suspected of Guillén's disappearance, committed suicide after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas, authorities said July 1. Texas Rangers arrested another civilian suspect in connection with the case, according to CID. Guillén was a small arms repairman assigned to the Support Troop, the Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. A first private class when he went missing was promoted to specialist starting July 1, based on time in service, according to Fort Hood. Robinson was a combat engineer assigned to a troop, engineer squad. At a press conference, Garcia said it would be up to Defense Secretary Mark Esper "to make that decision and make sure the Defense Department does its job and conducts a full independent investigation." "The purpose of this independent review is to determine whether the climate and culture of the command at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community reflect the Army's values, including respect, inclusion and workplace free from sexual harassment, and commitment with diversity, "according to a statement from the military. Multiple reviews or research on Fort Hood now underway. The CID and the civil police are investigating Guillén's death. Fort Hood is conducting an investigation to determine if Guillén was sexually harassed. And an investigation by the Army Inspector General is evaluating whether the climate fostered by Fort Hood commanders supports reports of incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, were questioned about Guillén's death during a hearing in Congress on Thursday. Milley expressed concern that warning signs of serious problems have been ignored. "I suspect, although I don't know, that there were probably some missing signals and one of the key lessons we've learned in other situations is when we receive an early warning, is to take action and act quickly and appropriately," he said.

CNN's Kay Jones and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.