The Art of a Rover: Imagining Perseverance Before It Existed

The plan for the Perseverance rover mission has been developed over the past 10 years. It is the next step in understanding the history of Mars and whether ancient life ever lived on the surface.

But like all ideas, it started as a concept on paper. Scientists and engineers have brought it to life, building it from scratch and equipping it with new features and instruments that stand out from previous rovers.

And artists have illustrated that journey along the way. Here's a timeline of the rover, from the first days to preparation for launch, through the work of artists at NASA.

Scott Hulme, one of NASA's Mars Public Engagement team leaders, created the first sketch of the Mars 2020 rover, the original name before it became Perseverance. Based on the first basic 3D graphics representing the rover's design, that sketch was used to announce the next generation of rover that would explore Mars.

Joby Harris, artist and visual strategist at The Studio At NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, he has worked under the direction of Hulme and team co-leader Carolina Carnalla-Martínez on works of art and design that support the Perseverance mission for the past five years.

Harris, along with other artists and designers at The Studio, collaborated with NASA scientists and engineers to discuss rover images, rover angles, and even images of Mars for use in landscape representations.

Harris is part of a small design team within an organization called 18x along with communicators, educators, experts in news, film, photography and social media, he said.

Much of the team's work is used for public participation so that people know about upcoming missions and their capabilities, imagining the rovers and what they will do before they are on Mars.

These included various campaigns, such as "Send your name to Mars," which encouraged people to submit their names for inclusion in chips carried by the rover, and the "Name the Rover" contest, which invited kindergarten students to 12th. degree to share your name. ideas and essays that support your choices.

Harris designed the ticket, which used a moving image from NASA Headquarters Artistic Director Jenny Mottar. The image was based on an initial design, so it shows four navigation cameras, such as those from Curiosity. Perseverance now has two navigation cameras.

The kid-friendly design for the "Name the Rover" campaign was based on Curiosity rover art drawn by Alexander Novati, artist on the NASA Space Place programming team. Curiosity's rover art I was Updated to show Perseverance design.

As the Perseverance design changed many times over the years, Hulme and sometimes Harris updated renderings of the shared rover with the public.

This illustration is based on a 3D rendering of animator Kevin Lane.

Once the names were put together for inclusion on the Perseverance chips, they will bring 10.9 million names to Mars, Harris and Studio David Delgado design team members, Lois Kim and public engagement team member Kaitlyn Soares created a line art design for the board that contains the chips.

"The design shows Earth and Mars and how, regardless of distance, we are connected by the same star and light," said Harris. "As a team, we brainstormed the message that we could include in this Morse code plaque and we came up with & # 39; EXPLORE LIKE ONE & # 39; around the sun in its rays. This plaque appears at the top of the rover. "

Now the rover is ready to launch. The Mars Public Engagement team asked Harris to create the look that will be associated with the launch and this mission through a creative brand.

"I really felt the need to keep things simple and with room to breathe," said Harris. "I kept things in a simple gradient, almost appearing as a water color paint to give him a feeling of a raw human organic representation of what is to come."

As with previous Mars missions, they used blue and red to symbolize Earth and Mars.

And one of Harris' creations in 2016 predicts a future for humans on Mars. A group at JPL asked Harris, led by John Baker and Hoppy Price, to imagine what a human presence on Mars would look like. It was recently released by JPL.

Following the model of "out-of-store" perspective shots that are so popular on social media, it shows the view of an astronaut looking at another astronaut through the portal window, taking a moment to enjoy the view on Mars .

"I wanted to connect this piece to the more human aspect of who we are, but on Mars," said Harris. "Items we will also need, such as a cup of hot coffee by a window, seeing a colleague overlooking a beautiful canyon in the morning light with a glimpse of the activity of others in the distance. We will need connection to the people, to pause, to rest and admire the beauty, which will be as important as working. "

For Harris, the launch is the culmination of support for the Perseverance mission for the past five years.

"This is the first mission I feel I had at the beginning, from birth to shipment," he said. "It is a time of hope for all of us."

Harris also supports other missions and enjoys producing works that support a "universal language."

"A visual image from JPL and NASA of what the future might look like speaks to all ages, education levels, and ethnicities at the same time, leaving room for interpretation and personalization," said Harris.

"Data and facts are like a presentation for people where they sit and learn. Artwork is a conversation. They connect data and facts with emotions and leave room for them to be part of the story and the solution. in a unique way. "