The art of celebrity apology

With Lea Michele saying she's sorry about her former "Glee" star, Maggie and Ian are thinking of other memorable apologies and no apologies.

Quibi employees are furious that Reese Witherspoon receives a multi-million dollar payday while the startup is struggling.

And a celebrity psychic sees a lot going on for the cast of "Vanderpump Rules."

Lea regrets

read Michele he apologized on Wednesday after being accused of making the life of Samantha Ware, her former co-star in "Glee" a "living hell" when they were together on the TV show.

"One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face," he said. Michele. , 33, wrote on Instagram.

He went on to say, “When I tweeted the other day, it was a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted also made me focus specifically on how my behavior towards other cast members were perceived by them, "the actress continued.

Fuming quibi

Quibi employees are less than happy that Reese Witherspoon was paid $ 6 million to narrate a nature show on the troublesome platform where her husband works.

Witherspoon is the voice of the show "Fierce Queens," which lends feminist leanings to nature's documents by exploring heroic females, such as cheetahs, hyenas, and ant queens, and tells viewers: "Imagine a world where women they make all the decisions. "

But Page Six is ​​told that the program, produced by the BBC's Natural History Unit, has been one of the weakest in Quibi, as one source said: "Quibi may have to implement cuts, and people are furious. that stars like Reese get paid millions. "

Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth recently left his concert at CAA after 23 years to work at Quibi as head of content and talent acquisition.

The cast of Vanderpump is read

Psychic Medium Chris Medina He sees a lot in the store for the cast of "Vanderpump Rules".

Medina read Stassi Schroeder for an episode of her podcast "Straight Up with Stassi" last year, and is now using that experience to shed some light on the drama currently unfolding on the show. While Medina did not mention Kristen Doute by name, a situation she accurately described represents the break in Schroeder and Katie Maloney's friendship with Doute.

While the women did not explicitly say on the show what caused their enmity, they later claimed that Doute would confide in them about their relationship issues and ask the ladies to help her discuss them during filming. However, when the cameras were rolling, they claimed Doute would change their tone to make them look bad.

"I wish I would have said everything I had seen with her because (Schroeder) is so intuitive," Medina told Page Six. "She is extremely calculated. I think what ends up happening to her, the reason why she appears here, is because that girl is capturing other people's intention. So what they are not saying, what irritates the st of Stassi is: "Bitch, don't tell me one thing and do another." So I wanted to talk about it and talk about it and really, really, really get some of that power out of her. "

