The artist Giacomo Costa imagines great futuristic metropolises

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In the imaginary cityscapes of Italian artist Giacomo Costa, the shadowed concrete apartment buildings are stacked high, devoid of human presence. In other images, he depicts sculptural feats of architecture, his damaged facades overshadowing towering horizons. More of his scenes reveal the shells of buildings covered in dense green plants as the forests overcome the remains of empty cities.

The images of Costa have a disturbing tone, reminiscent of urban centers recently subjected to a strict blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the artist has been imagining empty and futuristic metropolises since 1996.

If the images of Costa are allegories, they are works of madness: ignoring our impact on the planet could one day lead to our extinction. He started combining digital photos in 1996, but in 2002, the technology had progressed enough to be able to imagine entire cities from scratch.

This year, Costa released a book spanning multiple bodies of work, titled " A useful guide to nowhere "While avoiding reference to familiar world horizons, crumbling architecture acts as a metaphor for the damage humans inflict.

one/ /8 "A useful guide to nowhere" brings together two decades of work by the Italian artist. Credit: Giacomo Costa

"My work is based on the ongoing relationship between cities, our behaviors and nature," Costa said in a video call in March from his apartment in Florence. "I am not talking about specific places or specific cities, but something more global. It is a story that describes our world."

& # 39; Where silence reigns & # 39;

During the national closure of Italy, the artist would inspect the streets of the Tuscan capital, once occupied, from his rooftop.

"The strange thing is not the fact that people are not on the streets, but the silence, it is incredible," he said. "It is unreal because you cannot hear any kind of human sound; there are no voices, only birds and the wind … It is something closer to nature, closer to when I was in the mountains."

At 18, Costa had traded life in Florence for an alpine lifestyle.

He finally settled in Courmayeur, in the Italian Alps, where he fell in love with the mountains. His first photographic subjects were the snow-covered sculptural peaks of Monte Bianco that made their way through the clouds, with no signs of humanity.

"(The mountains) made me understand how fragile and small human beings are," Costa explained. "We feel omnipotent, (but) there is something absolutely superior to us. For those who are religious, it could be God. For me, it is the power of nature."

Costa's most recent series, "Atmosfera", shows monumental architecture hidden by thick fog. "I focused on the suspension of time (and) the perception of space filtered by the fog," he explained. "(They are) places where sounds are muffled and where silence reigns, exactly what is happening now."

Inspired by movies like "Blade Runner", Costa uses the visual language of science fiction in his work. Credit: Giacomo Costa

The pandemic is not the first invisible threat that Costa has experienced. As a teenager, she remembered staying home after the Chernobyl disaster, and avoided avoiding eating fruits and vegetables to evade the radiation that spread through Europe from the Soviet Union.

Growing up during the Cold War also left him with a great sense of unease.

"(There was this) idea that the world could end at any moment due to a war fought by enemies, far from me and for incomprehensible reasons."

Visions of the future

Costa made sense of these looming apocalyptic threats through science fiction, including the stories of Isaac Asimov and Philip K. Dick. Consider "Blade Runner", the 1982 film adaptation of Dick's post-nuclear war novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" to be your personal Bible.

"Science fiction is a metaphorical representation of what might actually happen one day," Costa explained. "It is a language that allows me to speak about reality in a different way."

It is easy to see the visual connections between the images of Costa and the Chernobyl exclusion zone in present-day Ukraine. The now uninhabited 1,000-square-mile area, encompassing the abandoned city of Pripyat, has been reclaimed by nature since the 1986 nuclear disaster. In his "Secret Garden" series, Costa leaves the richly colored foliage to take hold, turning ancient cities. in lush wooded areas.

Costa's buildings emerge from the mist or plunge into the water, showing the power of nature to reclaim the world. Credit: Giacomo Costa

Similarly, the effects of reduced human activity could be seen during the first few weeks of global coronavirus blockades. In China and Italy, air pollution decreased rapidly.

The waters cleared and turned a rare blue in Venice.

However, Costa does not consider his images to be prophetic. Rather, he said, they are observational and based on the science that has long predicted the potential problems facing an overpopulated and globalized Earth, including the climate crisis, declining natural resources and pandemics. "All of these issues were considered marginal 25 years ago," he said, referring to when he started his digital manipulations. "And instead those questions should have been critical."

However, despite his bleak visions of the future, Costa has an optimistic tone. "We have to take care of ourselves and our family and people around us," he said. "We are all connected."