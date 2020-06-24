The artist whose exhibition on police brutality was abruptly canceled in February says institutions must do better.

Written by Shaun leonardo Taxpayers Introduction by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Shaun Leonardo is a New York-based artist whose work deals with masculinity and violence perpetrated on black and brown bodies. He creates drawings and videos, makes participatory art with the public, and has founded a fun program called Assembly, with a non-profit break, for youth in the justice system. The opinions expressed in this article are specific to the artist.

Last Friday, Jill Snyder, director of the Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), left office after 22 years as the gallery's executive director.

The resignation was announced in the wake of a controversy surrounding the cancellation of an exhibition by artist Shaun Leonardo, whose "Breath of Empty Space," which deals with police brutality against black and brown boys and men, will be released on MoCA. this month. The decision to cancel the exhibition was made in February of this year. Leonardo was not asked to participate in this decision, and although the museum sent an apology statement to Leonardo, in which they say, "we were not prepared to engage with the lived experiences of pain and trauma that the work evokes," they said. . did not make this statement public at the time.

In a recent email to his followers, which was picked up by the press, Leonardo explained that the reason for the show's cancellation was not due to Covid-19 restrictions, as the moment might suggest, and called it "an act of censorship. " on behalf of MoCA that emerged as a result of "institutional white fragility". MoCA followed this up with an apology to Leonardo, signed by Snyder, which says: "(R) egretly we did not involve Mr. Leonardo in creating space for dialogue and debate. We did not expand the conversation within our community … We failed. We are learning now. " Leonardo's email, as well as MoCA's two apology statements are now available on his site.

In his resignation statement, Snyder said: "I made this decision with the understanding that the world in general, and our museum in particular, are in a powerful moment of disruption and possibility.

"Now is the time to select a progressive and innovative leader for the next phase in our history who will carry this work forward with a new passion," he continued. "For that new leader to take a seat at the table, I gladly give up my chair." However, Snyder did not specifically mention recent events, nor Leonardo in his resignation statement.

What follows is an edited version of Shaun Leonardo's recent experiences and thoughts on the need for institutions to improve, shared during a conversation with CNN's Ananda Pellerin.

"Freddie Gray (drawing 3)" 2015. From the series "The breath of empty space" by Shaun Leonardo. The artist said of the charcoal drawings that he hopes "to provoke a kind of slow gaze". Credit: Courtesy of Shaun Leonardo.

Is the system irreparable?

Shaun Leonardo: Over the past decade there has been an increase in exhibits showing the work of black and brown artists at major art institutions. This, I say, is the easy part. The hard part for Institutions must do whatever is necessary to carefully maintain BIPOC audiences (blacks, indigenous people, and people of color).

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, Black Lives Matter messages from art institutions felt flat and empty. Something in me said: we have to better hold these institutions accountable for what they promise.

What we have often seen is that black and brown faces, whether consciously or not, are used as a disguise for the work that institutions must do on their own, either by changing their own hiring and curation practices, or in their relationship with communities. Much of that responsibility shifts to artists who stand as the voice, as the commitment to these difficult dialogues, while the institutions do not really strive to change.

For me, what hurt the most was that the MoCA leadership was using me and my work as the opening for their "reach", while their efforts should have been there in the first place.

"Freddy Pereira (drawing 3)" 2019. Artist Shaun Leonardo said that he removes victims of violence from many of his drawings, "which forces them to witness aggression, the aggressors." Credit: Courtesy of Shaun Leonardo.

White-run art institutions often really feel that they have done the necessary work in terms of conversations and external organization. So when any complaint or agitation comes back to them, it is often a shock to your system. But a white institution cannot enter into a true and difficult relationship with the black and brown community until it understands its whiteness and its privilege within that dynamic, not to mention the historical complexity of how we have come to this moment.

It was only after the media reported my story that MoCA publicly apologized. Now Snyder has resigned. And while he did not mention this recent occurrence in his resignation statement, it is clear to me that there is a deeper and more important narrative buried here.

My own responsibility, then, is to reaffirm that this conversation continues far beyond my exhibition and beyond my relationship with a museum.

Shaun Leonardo in the sky room in the new museum. Credit: Lelanie Foster for the New York Times

Institutions have to do two things: they have to do the internal work of evaluating what it means to be a custodial institution, and second, they have to face their resistance to making room for black and brown leadership, so those voices are already present within.

According to a study published last year, more than 90% of those in leadership positions in art museums in the US they were white.

Some people think, like other powerful institutions like the police force, that the current system of museums and galleries is beyond reform; Power structures and hierarchies are so entrenched that they cannot be trusted internally.

"Laquan McDonald (drawing 2)" 2016. By Shaun Leonardo. Credit: Courtesy of Shaun Leonardo.

I have a conflicting relationship with this argument. I often feel that the system is beyond repair.

I consider myself a child who visits museums before I begin to identify myself as an artist. As I fed a Eurocentric view of what was cool and beautiful during my education, and did not see my own experience or my own subjectivity reflected in much of the work, I also remember the first time I cried in front of a piece of art in a Museum.

It was in my teens and was one of the great paintings by Kerry James Marshall from his "Souvenir" series. The representation of black skin that Marshall could achieve, there was so much beauty in that dark shade. He seemed so daring in his attempt to capture the black spirit visually.

This is the first time I have seen myself in a work of art, and it is a powerful experience, to see yourself represented like this.

"Eric Garner (drawings 1-6)" 2015. With his drawings, Leonardo said that his intention is "to change the appearance of the people to give testimony". Credit: Courtesy of Shaun Leonardo.

I still endure these moments, and I still feel that they are and can be sacred. I want to trust that experience. But if museums resist competing with the power they have, we should no longer trust them to heal spaces for this type of experience. Putting a painting on the wall is not enough.

What feels different right now is that museums are now competing with each other in terms of what they are going to commit to. Previous messages about inclusion and anti-racism were empty, a continuation of the voice service we've seen in the past decade, the "we will do better" than ever delivered. Institutions like Whitney museum and Queens museum They have been honest about their shortcomings and their commitment to anti-racism. I am paying close attention to what they do next.

"Sean" 2014-2017. By Shaun Leonardo. Credit: Courtesy of Shaun Leonardo.

We must all be vigilant to see how institutions operate in the coming years. And we must all intervene when they don't.

Beyond this, what I hope is that the role that museums play will change. That they will become places for debate: places of constructive interpersonal conflict that seek not to reap an immediate resolution, but to enter complexities of thought and emotion that the rest of the world will not allow.

That responsibility is what I want from museums. And as an artist, this is what I am committing myself to when I work with these institutions.

Top image: "Trayvon" (Detail) 2014-2017. By Shaun Leonardo.