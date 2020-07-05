The Atlanta Braves don't follow the same path as the Redskins and Indians

With teams in two sports re-examining names deemed offensive to many Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves on Saturday gave no indication that they are willing to consider a similar change.

The Cleveland Indians said Friday they are reconsidering their nickname after the NFL name furor Washington Redskins.

The Braves released a statement saying the team "honors, supports, and values ​​the Native American community. That will never change."

The Braves said "they have a lot of work to do on and off the field."

The team said in recent months that "it has created an even stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on issues related to the Braves and the culture of Native Americans."

"We have also held meetings with our Native American Task Force that will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education, and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans that they are still proud here," the statement said.

"The Atlanta Braves have a significant commitment to honor the Native American community and we are excited to work together to ensure this happens," he said.

The Braves have not said whether they will encourage tomahawk chop and fan singing this season. The singing caused a stir in the National League Division Series loss last year against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, said he found the chant insulting. Following Helsley's criticism of the chant, the Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam axes to fans before Game 5 of the series, won by the Cardinals.

Foam cutouts are used when Braves fans sing along in games.

Before Game 5, the Braves said they did not distribute the foam cutouts "out of respect for the concerns" expressed by Helsley. The Braves said they would continue to examine the issue after the season.

There will be no fans in the stands when the Braves' 2020 season, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to begin on July 23 or 24. The Braves made no reference to the cut in their statement Saturday.