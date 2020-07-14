In a statement from the organization, the team said it "honors, respects and values the Native American community," adding that "as an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change."
But in the midst of a national conversation about racially callous logos and nicknames, the team said it remains committed to its 108-year-old name.
Through their conversations with indigenous and tribal indigenous leaders, the team said that "changing the name of the Braves is neither considered nor considered necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have maintained relationships meaningful with us to do the same. We will always be the Atlanta Braves. "
Chop talk
The Cleveland Indians of the Major League Baseball are among the highest-profile organizations facing calls for change.
But while the Braves will carry on the name they've had since 1912 in Boston, through their move to Milwaukee in 1953 and Atlanta in 1966, the Georgia Sun will soon set the team's "Tomahawk Chop" trademark.
"As far as the fan experience is concerned, including chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working with the advisory group," the team said in its statement. "We continue to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni, to make sure we make an informed decision about this part of our fan experience."
Singing and popping movement burst onto the scene in Tallahassee, Florida, to the delight of Florida State Seminole University. But when Deion Sanders, a future NFL Hall of Fame and former three-sport player at FSU, became Bravo in 1991, he smoothly introduced the pigskin chant to a baseball audience in Atlanta.
"The cut was popularized by our fans when Deion Sanders joined our team and continues to inspire our players on the field," the Braves noted.
During Sanders' time in Atlanta, the Braves were postseason staples, capturing the National League West division each season from 1991-1993, the start of a series of division crowns that would run uninterrupted from 1995 through 2006. The Braves have won 17 National League pennants and three World Series championships, the most recent in 1995 at the expense of the Cleveland Indians.