The Atlanta Braves keep their name but review & # 39; Tomahawk Chop & # 39;







In a statement from the organization, the team said it "honors, respects and values ​​the Native American community," adding that "as an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change."

But in the midst of a national conversation about racially callous logos and nicknames, the team said it remains committed to its 108-year-old name.

Through their conversations with indigenous and tribal indigenous leaders, the team said that "changing the name of the Braves is neither considered nor considered necessary. We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have maintained relationships meaningful with us to do the same. We will always be the Atlanta Braves. "