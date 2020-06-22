The Atlanta officer charged in the Rayshard Brooks case: "I have 100 percent faith that the truth will come out."

One of the Atlanta police officers charged in connection with the death of Rayshard Brooks said: "I did nothing wrong" and that he is confident that "the truth will come out," according to media reports.

Officer Devin Brosnan, 26, is charged with aggravated assault for standing on Brooks' shoulder with his boot after the fatal June 12 shooting and three other criminal charges.

Brooks died after being shot while trying to flee Brosnan and former officer Garrett Rolfe, who faces 11 charges, including one serious murder, after failing a sobriety test. The shooting sparked a second wave of protests over police brutality and racial injustice that began last month over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Brosnan told the newspaper in an exclusive interview that he was surprised that he had been criminally charged.

"I feel that my side was not really listened to and given the short period of time it is difficult for anyone to understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding it," he said. "That said, I am still willing to cooperate."

He said he often uses a relaxed style to defuse situations. Video footage shows him chatting with Brooks in a Wendy's fast food parking lot after answering a 911 call because Brooks fell asleep in his car in the access lane.

After smelling the alcohol on his breath, Brosnan called a certified DUI officer to come onto the scene, which was Rolfe. After failing the breathalyzer test, Brooks attempted to flee while being arrested. Brosnan hit his head on the pavement during the ensuing fight and suffered a concussion, the newspaper reported.

Brooks allegedly stole his Taser and attempted to shoot it in Rolfe's direction as he ran. Rolfe fired three shots at Brooks as he fled, hitting him twice.

"You are always taught by the police that you should expect something to happen," Brosnan said. "But with that said, I felt he was very respectful, I was respectful to him."

Authorities said Brooks received no medical attention for more than two minutes after he was shot. Brosnan admitted to standing on Brooks's shoulder after he was shot, but was not aware at the time due to the concussion.

"I hear gunshots," he told the newspaper. “I know you still have my Taser. I know there is a crowd. I got in touch with him and I'm trying to find out what's going on. You need to make sure you are safe before you can help or do anything else. "

He told AJC that he would have done nothing differently, while also questioning the announcement by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard last week that he agreed to become a cooperating witness to testify against Rolfe.

Brosnan has spoken to prosecutors and answered their questions, but has not reached an agreement with them, said his lawyer, Don Samuel.

"I just looked at it like, I could have said I'm doing the right thing, I'm talking," Brosnan said. “But it seemed that it was more important to make it political than to get to the truth of the matter and know the real facts of it. … Someone lost their life. It is not political. "

"I am not a cooperating witness, I am cooperating. I think that is the takeaway," he added. "I will tell the truth to anyone who needs to hear it."

Brosnan will meet Tuesday with the Georgie Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting at the request of the Atlanta Police Department.

"I have full faith in the criminal justice system," he said. "I really do. I have 100 percent faith, the truth will come out. People will see this for what it is. They will understand that I did nothing wrong. I know the truth is what counts.

Meanwhile, mourners lined up at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday for a public visit from Brooks.