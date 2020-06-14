The Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks shot 24 hours later.

The Atlanta white cop who fatally shot black drunk driving suspect Rayshard Brooks was fired in just 24 hours after the growing protests in the city.

Garrett Rolfe, a seven-year veteran of the department recently trained in intensity reduction tactics, was quickly fired the day after the Friday night shooting, authorities announced just before midnight.

The colleague who had been with him, Devin Brosnan, who joined the department in 2018, received an administrative license during the investigation, authorities said.

The shooting followed calls from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who had insisted that the shooting was not a "justified use of lethal force."

The chief of officers, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, also resigned over the fatal incident, citing "a deep and abiding love for this city and this department."

Atlanta Police Union representative Ken Allen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the bases were "devastated" by Rolfe's shooting and demoralized for losing Shields' leadership.

"I certainly wouldn't be proactive if I were an officer now," he told AJC of Rolfe, who was 27, the same age as Brooks, the father of four.

Rolfe, who recently received nine hours of force training, was an "exceptional officer" who followed the proper procedure in handling Brooks' attempted arrest, the union representative insisted.

The murder sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta, where protests following the George Floyd police murder of May 25 in Minneapolis had been greatly reduced.

The Wendy & # 39; s restaurant outside of which Brooks was fatally shot was burned down Saturday night. Other protesters marched onto Interstate-75, stopping traffic, before police used patrols to stop them.

